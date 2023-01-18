The Jackson County Sports Hall of Fame inducted its Class of 2022 during its annual banquet Saturday night. The Class of 2022 is comprised of (left to right) Mike Williamson, Andrew Hodges, Wayne McNutt representing his late wife Beth McNutt, Donald Cotten, Robbie Copenhaver, Billy Beavers, Jerry Kirkland, DidI (Wilson) Barron, Nita (Craft) Tolliver, Tommy Turner and Dwight Griffith.