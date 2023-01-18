The Jackson County Sports Hall of Fame grew by 11 members Saturday night.
The JCSHOF’s Class of 2022 was officially inducted during the JCSHOF’s annual induction banquet at the Scottsboro-Goose Pond Civic Center.
Taking their spot in the hall of fame were former Section basketball standout Didi (Wilson) Barron, former Pisgah basketball standout and coach in Jackson County Billy Beavers, former Scottsboro and college basketball player and official Donald Cotten, former Pisgah head baseball coach Dwight Griffith, former Scottsboro and UAH cross country/track and field standout Andrew Hodges, former Scottsboro and Section basketball coach Jerry Kirkland, former Scottsboro basketball, track and field and cheer coach the late Beth McNutt, former Scottsboro basketball standout Nita (Craft) Tolliver, former Pisgah athlete and college basketball player Tommy Turner, former Scottsboro and Alabama football player Mike Williamson and contributor inductee Robbie Copenhaver.
“The Class of 2022 induction banquet was another great event, recognizing special men and women from Jackson County,” said JCSHOF Board President Greg Bell. “It’s extremely rewarding for our board to share the excitement of the event with the inductees. Our class represented sports all across the board — football, basketball, baseball and track and field — coaches and players.”
Tolliver gave the Class of 2022’s acceptance speech and said all the members of the class are forever linked.
“It’s an honor to share the stage with all of them,” she said. “We are all here because of the endless support of our communities. I’m so proud to be a part of this class.”
Griffith said being inducted into the JCSHOF was a true honor.
“It’s something I never really dreamed would happen,” he said. “This was indescribable. I was blessed with a lot of great athletes. I just appreciate every thing the board has done with (the JCSHOF). It’s a great thing for our county.”
It was an emotional night for the family of Beth McNutt, the first basketball coach in Scottsboro girls basketball history who took the 1978 team to the first AHSAA girls basketball state tournament. McNutt, a longtime beloved figure in the Scottsboro City School System, passed away in 2018.
“I knew it was going to be an emotional night,” said Wayne McNutt, who accepted the honor for his late wife during the banquet. “Those pictures (during the video presentations) take you back. It was tough. I had to grit my teeth and hold on. But I was here for Beth. It was Beth’s night. That’s what I wanted it to be.”
The Jackson County Sports Hall of Fame is now accepting nominations for its Class of 2024. Nomination forms can be picked up at WWIC Radio 1050 AM or the Jackson County Sentinel and can also be downloaded online at jcshof.com.
“I am very proud of the work that the hall of fame board does. This group loves athletics, our communities and serving others. They make me very proud,” Bell said. “We look forward to adding new nominations to those that remain eligible and the upcoming Class of 2023 in January of 2024.”
