A Scottsboro man is facing numerous drug-related charges, including trafficking following a year-long investigation conducted by members of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Region F Drug Task Force, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Scottsboro Police Department and other task force member agencies.
John Allen Leightner, 31 of Scottsboro, was arrested Wednesday at his residence on Lemon Street on outstanding arrest warrants for trafficking morphine, trafficking synthetic cannabinoid, trafficking marijuana, trafficking methamphetamine, six counts of possession of a controlled substance, certain persons forbidden from possessing a firearm, possession of a sawed-off shotgun, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, chemical endangerment of a child and possession of drug paraphernalia.
While arresting Leightner, drug agents located more drugs adding trafficking charges Fentanyl, cocaine and crack cocaine.
Drug agents located and seized 361 grams of methamphetamine, 3265 ounces of marijuana, 168 grams of crack cocaine, 51 grams of cocaine HCL (Powder), 86 grams of Fetanyl, 420 grams of spice (synthetic cannabinoid), 31 grams of Psilocybin Mushrooms, four handguns and seven rifles.
Leightner was taken to the Jackson County Jail, where he remained Friday on a $291,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.