Rick Roden, president and CEO of Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce, has been nominated by President Donald Trump to serve on the TVA Board of Directors.
The nomination was first reported by AL.com. Monday. Roden confirmed the nomination to the website but declined to speak any further on the nomination.
If confirmed by the Senate, Roden would fill the term of James Thompson III, of Decatur, which expires May 18. Thompson was removed from the TVA board in August 2020 by Trump.
Roden would be the first person in Jackson County and only the fourth person in Alabama to serve on the board since 1933.
