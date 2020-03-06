Parents with children who will be attending kindergarten in the Scottsboro City School System need to mark two important dates on their calendar. A parent meeting is set for March 17 prior to kindergarten registration on March 20.
The parent meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Scottsboro Board of Education office in Bynum Auditorium. This is an important meeting for parents of prospective kindergarteners.
In order to complete registration, parents or guardians are required to provide the child’s birth certificate, immunization records, and two proofs of residency.
The immunization record must be the original card as no copies are accepted. To be enrolled in kindergarten for next year, children have to be five years old on or before September 1.
There are two options for proof of residency. You may present a current utility bill with name, address, and a current date. The other option is a mortgage statement or rent/lease agreement.
The kindergarten registration will be conducted at Nelson Elementary School on March 20 between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.
For additional information go to www.scottsboroschools.net or call 256-218-2100.
