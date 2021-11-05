Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, NOV. 2
• Joshua Lamar Young, 35 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Brittany Joyce Smith, 34 of Stevenson, was charged with two counts of probation violation.
• Crystal Diane Sharp, 62 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of prescription drugs.
• Patrick Murphy, 57 of Scottsboro, was returned to county jail from rehab.
• Ashley Leann Cornelison, 31 of Paint Rock, was charged with illegal manufacture, market, sell, distribute, use or possess synthetic urine.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 3
• Melissa Ajucum, 42 of Paint Rock, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Adam Matthew Berry, 26 of Fyffe, was charged with three counts of failure to appear.
• Jeremy Christopher Chambers, 40 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree.
• Belinda Renee Watkins, 58 of Flat Rock, was charged with domestic violence third degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest.
• Brandon Jones Fonce, 30 of Huntsville, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Hunter Christian McCullough, 21 of Dutton, was charged with domestic violence third degree harassment.
• Dustin Howard Posey, 39 of Scottsboro, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Christopher W. York, 43 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to pay.
THURSDAY, NOV. 4
• Bret Pickle, 27 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and attempt to elude.
• Kyle Ethan Clark, 29 of Bryant, was arrested on four counts of bond forfeiture and charged with five counts of failure to appear and three counts of failure to pay.
• Faith Moore, 29 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Derek Austin Rothell, 33 of Scottsboro, was arrested on an amended bond revocation and six counts of bond revocation and charged with six counts of failure to appear.
• Lisa Maze Seeley, 44 of Guntersville, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• William James Ingle, 29 of Rainsville, was arrested on two counts of bond removal.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, NOV. 2
• John Cody Thompson, 33 of Dunlap, Tennessee, was charged with being a fugitive from justice.
• Sandy Stephens, 52 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 3
• Faith S. Moore, 29 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jennifer M. Ward, 35 of Woodville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
THURSDAY, NOV. 4
• Steven Ray Lee Jr., 24 of Dutton, was arrested on a warrant.
