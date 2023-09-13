Ariel Chen, a junior at Scottsboro High School, was recognized for her winning art by the City Board of Education at their September meeting. Ariel is both a local and state first place winner with her drawing in the Young American Patriotic Art Contest sponsored locally by the VFW and Auxiliary Post 6063. With Ariel at the board meeting are, from left, Scottsboro High School Art Teacher Christy Wray, Brenda Brandon and Patricia Killingsworth representing VFW Auxiliary Post 6063, and SHS Principal Brad Dudley. Ariel also helped paint the giant flag mural at the Jackson County Fairgrounds.