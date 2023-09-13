Two Scottsboro City School students were recognized for their art accomplishments at the September Board of Education meeting. Scottsboro High School junior Ariel Chen and Collins Intermediate School sixth grader Bella Lewis were honored for their outstanding art work.
Ariel has received several awards for her artistic talent. She entered her painting titled “Liberty” in the local VFW Post and Auxiliary 6073’s Young American Creative Patriotic Art contest last year. She not only won first place in the local competition, but her painting went on the take first place in the state competition.
Scottsboro High School Art Teacher Christy Wray said that Ariel maintains an A average in her high school classes. She is an active member of the National Art Society where she volunteers for many community projects.
Ariel’s oil painting titled “Inner Essence” was chosen to represent Scottsboro City Schools for Youth Art Month and was on display for several months at the Huntsville Museum of Art. Ariel has won other awards for her artistic talent. She also helped paint the giant flag mural at the Jackson County Fairgrounds.
Brendon Brandon and Patricia Killingsworth from the local VFW Auxiliary 6073 were at the board meeting to recognize Ariel for her accomplishments in the Young American Art and 3-Dimensional Patriotic Art Contest. They presented Ariel with certificates and a special rendition of her painting from the state. Brandon explained that painting is part of the annual VFW Scholarship Contest and encouraged Ariel to enter again this year. Students receive cash prizes and a chance for scholarships through the many contests in their annual competition.
The board also recognized Bella Lewis, a sixth grade student at Collins Intermediate School, who was not present at the meeting. Bella participated in the VFW Auxiliary Illustrating Art Contest for students in grades 3-5. The contest promotes patriotism through artwork. She received a $25 cash prize for winning at the local level and $100 for winning at the state level. Her artwork was also entered in the VFW National Competition whee she placed in the Top 10.
