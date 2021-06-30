During Monday’s Jackson County Commission meeting, Dr. John Kvach spoke in front of the Jackson County Commission about the Singing River Trail. The project aims to connect north Alabama and promote economic growth as well as boosting tourism through a 212-mile greenway.
“The Singing River Trail started off as a 70-mile greenway system that would connect Limestone, Morgan and Madison County. Last year, almost to the day, I took over as the executive director. I really looked at the trail and the possibilities and something I realized that we didn’t think big enough when we did our master plan and so for us, better late than never. For me, it’s getting in front of you all and being able to talk to Jackson County, to Scottsboro, Bridgeport, Stevenson, you name it,” Kvach said. “What we want to do is we want to build a north Alabama greenway that will connect the people and places of north Alabama together and really be able to serve as not just what you probably think of a greenway. Think of a 12-foot trail that cuts across north Alabama. You can hike, you can bike, you can walk, you can e-bike. This is really our way of making a statement that we are better than out past.”
Kvach also referred to conversations he’s had with other counties and cities in north Alabama, many of which seemed to be receptive to the idea, including Scottsboro mayor Jim McCamy. During McCamy’s State of the City address on March 30, McCamy referenced the Singing River Trail as a “build it and they will come opportunity.”
Kvach also relayed a message to the Jackson County Commission from Gurley mayor Stan Simpson that Simpson was “looking east” for the trail and hopes Jackson County can “look west and we can meet somewhere in the middle.”
After the presentation, the Jackson County Commission moved to have a vote on supporting the Singing River Trail at the next meeting on July 12.
