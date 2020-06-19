Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
INCIDENTS
TUESDAY, JUNE 16
• A report of theft on Highway 40 in Dutton.
• A report of theft on County Road 477 in Section.
• A report of a domestic issue on County Road 443 in Fackler.
• A report of harassment on Old Mount Carmel Road in Stevenson.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17
• A report of theft on Highway 79 in Scottsboro.
• A report of theft on County Road 49 in Section.
• A report of theft on County Road 8 in Woodville.
THURSDAY, JUNE 18
• A report of theft on County Road 96 in Stevenson.
FRIDAY, JUNE 19
• A report of assault of a corrections deputy at the Jackson County Jail.
• A report of theft on County Road 165 in Pisgah.
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, JUNE 16
• Tyler Wesley Bennett, 24 of Sylvania, was charged with failure to appear, bond forfeiture, three counts of bond removal and two counts of theft of property second degree.
• Robert Christopher Morelock, 44 of Leesburg, was charged with probation revocation and failure to appear.
• Leon Wilkinson, 57 of Fackler, was charged with criminal trespassing third degree.
• David Keith Sherrell, 34 of Woodville, was charged with driving without a license and five counts of failure to appear.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17
• Calvin Emmanuel Stewart, 42 of Hollywood, was charged with two counts of probation revocation.
• Erica Castleberry, 33 of Hollywood, was charged with probation revocation.
• Angela Renee McAbee, 44 of Section, was charged with criminal trespassing third degree.
• Montrell Levon Mitchell, 30 of South Pittsburg, Tenn., was charged with domestic violence third degree assault and strangulation.
• Jonathan Moreno, 46 of Dutton, was charged with four counts of failure to appear, bond forfeiture and bond removal.
• James Allen Thompson, 49 of Ft. Payne, was arrested to return from court.
THURSDAY, JUNE 18
• Dennis Richard Davis, 56 of Hollywood, was charged with attempting to elude and expired tag.
• Marshall Smith, 28 of Dalton, Ga., was charged with theft of property first degree.
• Clon Stotts, 30 of Chattanooga, Tenn., was charged with theft of property first degree.
• Cassidy Danielle Walraven, 21 of Trenton, Ga., was charged with bond revocation.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
TUESDAY, JUNE 16
• At 12:23 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree and possession of drug paraphernalia at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 1:56 p.m., a report of trespassing at the 100 Block of Sebring Drive.
• At 3:46 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 4:19 p.m., a report of electronic solicitation of a child at the 3000 Block of Edmonds Drive.
• At 6:54 p.m., a report of breaking and entering a vehicle and theft at the 1400 Block of Byron Road.
• At 7:37 p.m., a report of duty to stop and remain at the scene at the 300 Block of West Maple Avenue.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17
• At 11:08 a.m., a report of theft and identity theft at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 12:20 p.m., a report of possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of prescription drugs and DUI at the 19000 Block of Highway 35.
• At 1:45 p.m., a report of harassing communications at the 2900 Block of Woods Cove Road.
• At 4:14 p.m., a report of marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia at the 100 Block of County Road 109.
THURSDAY, JUNE 18
• At 2:07 a.m., a report of DUI at the 800 Block of North Houston Street.
• At 10:03 a.m., a report of theft fourth degree at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 11:56 a.m., a report of burglary and theft at the 800 Block of Tupelo Pike.
• At 2:35 p.m., a report of theft at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 2:40 p.m., a report of theft and marijuana possession at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 2:57 p.m., a report of theft of lost property at the 23000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 4:45 p.m., a report of theft at the 500 Block of West Willow Street.
• At 5:38 p.m., a report of theft at the 2300 Block of County Park Road.
• At 6:57 p.m., a report of theft at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
FRIDAY, JUNE 19
• At 1:40 a.m., a report of DUI at the 22000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 5:40 a.m., a report of theft at the 500 Block of West Willow Street.
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, JUNE 16
• Monica Dodson, 42 of Huntland, Tenn., was charged with theft fourth degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Eric Caprise Linder, 28 of Scottsboro, was charged with violation of a court order, failure to appear and criminal trespassing third degree.
• Tonia Alfeda Talley, 47 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft fourth degree.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17
• Stephanie Angela Wade, 28 of Hollywood, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Montrell Levon Mitchell, 30 of South Pittsburg, Tenn. Was charged with two counts of domestic violence – strangulation.
THURSDAY, JUNE 18
• Christy B. Looney, 45 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
• Daniel Blake Powell, 27 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Angela Rich, 42 of Scottsboro, was arrested on judge’s order.
• Megan Windsor, 30 of Scottsboro, was arrested on judge’s order.
• Lynn Rae Clemens, 53 of Scottsboro, was arrested on judge’s order.
• Stephanie Edwards Szalwinski, 46of Guntersville, was charged with theft fourth degree and possession of marijuana second degree.
• Shane Rooks was arrested on judge’s order.
• James Waller, 36 of Scottsboro, was arrested on judge’s order.
• Jennifer Holcome, 34 of Scottsboro, was arrested on judge’s order.
• Jerry Vaughn, of Scottsboro, was arrested on judge’s order.
• Thialer Tionna Snodgrass, 28 of Scottsboro, was arrested on judge’s order.
• Cary Lynn Garner, 44 of Scottsboro, was arrested on judge’s order.
• Sharon Sutter, 63 of Pleasant Grove, was charged with DUI.
