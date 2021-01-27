Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, JAN. 22
• Daryl Kilgore, 52 of Bridgeport, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree.
• Christopher Lee Thomas, 42 of Flat Rock, was charged with sodomy first degree, sexual abuse first degree and giving alcohol to a minor.
• Sidney Garner Jones Jr., 69 of Section, was arrested on a grand jury indictment for reckless endangerment.
• Janie Ramirez, 39 of Flat Rock, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Larry Foster Carlton, 24 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with theft of property first degree, criminal trespassing third degree and criminal mischief third degree.
• Anthony Craig Wininger, 29 of Scottsboro, was charged with five counts of failure to pay.
• Timothy Lamar Patterson, 48 of Pisgah, was charged with financial exploitation of the elderly.
• Nikko Shawn Knight, 26 of Dutton, was charged with assault third degree.
• Amanda Lynn Knight, 44 of Dutton, was charged with assault third degree and criminal mischief second degree.
SUNDAY, JAN. 24
• Marion Wallace, 29 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft fourth degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Tyler Bradley Smith, 35 of Flat Rock, was charged with four counts of negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument.
• Keishon Midcalf, 40 of Huntsville, was charged with being a fugitive from justice.
• Jana Lee Fausz, 41 of Woodville, was charged with failure to appear and failure to pay.
MONDAY, JAN. 25
• Terrance Bailey Bradford, 24 of Pisgah, was charged with theft of property first degree, theft of property second degree and unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle.
• Phillip Michael Zabriskie, 34 of Bryant, was charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and criminal mischief third degree.
• Dustin Blake Wilson, 28 of Bridgeport, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and two counts of failure to appear.
• Robert Sherrell, 55 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to pay.
• Jonathan McKinney, 37 of Henagar, was charged with criminal mischief third degree, harassment and three counts of reckless endangerment.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
FRIDAY, JAN. 22
• At 6:19 a.m., a report of violation of domestic violence protection order in the 2000 block of Willow Street.
• At 8 a.m., a report of forgery third degree, possession of a forged instrument, theft second degree and theft fourth degree in the 400 block of Willow Street.
• At 12:50 p.m., a report of burglary third degree and theft fourth degree in the 400 block of Maple Avenue.
• At 4:10 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree (shoplifting) in the 1500 block of Broad Street.
• At 4:50 p.m., a report of theft third degree in the 3000 block of Woods Cove Road.
SATURDAY, JAN. 23
• At 1:42 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree in the 1100 block of County Road 21.
• At 1:53 p.m., a report of arson third degree in the 400 block of West Anderson Street.
• At 4:47 p.m., a report of harassment in the 24000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 4:54 p.m., a report of chemical endangerment in the 300 block of Woods Cove Road.
• At 10:57 p.m., a report of burglary second degree and theft second degree in the 300 block of Laurel Street.
SUNDAY, JAN. 24
• At 12:30 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree (shoplifting) in the 24000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 12:33 p.m., a report of fugitive from justice and possession of marijuana second degree in the 20000 block of Highway 72.
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, JAN. 22
• Joshua S. Hastings, 31 of Scottsboro, was ordered to serve 48 hours in city jail.
SUNDAY, JAN. 24
• Chandler Busby, 19 of Henagar, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• Keishon L. Midcalf, 41 of Huntsville, was charged with being a fugitive from justice and possession of marijuana second degree.
MONDAY, JAN. 25
• Dustin Blake Wilson, 28 of Bridgeport, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Herbert Evans, 63 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft of property fourth degree.
• Maurice Doss, 33 of Scottsboro, was arrested on an attempt to elude warrant.
• Natalie Powell, 40 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree and resisting arrest.
• Rickey Allen Smith, 61 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
• Ashley Marie Hinkle, 37 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a violation of court order warrant.
