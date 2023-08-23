On Thursday, an unknown suspect vandalized Bryant Elementary School by spray painting bricks, windows, the marquee and breaking several windows, causing over $15,000 in estimated damage.
The next day, a suspect wearing the same clothing, carrying a baseball bat and camouflaged bag, vandalized and burglarized North Sand Mountain School with a similar M.O. The suspect caused an estimated $10,000 in damage to the inside of the school, breaking TV’s, computer equipment, trophies, etc. That same night or early morning, the suspect again vandalized Bryant Elementary School with spray paint.
On Saturday, the same suspect again arrived at North Sand Mountain School and attempted to once again burglarize and vandalize the school. At this time, the suspect was arrested by members of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office prior to doing any additional damage to the school.
The suspect, a juvenile, will be processed through the Juvenile Justice System.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office give a special thanks to the Jackson County Schools Superintendent and his staff for assisting in bringing this reign or terror to an end.
