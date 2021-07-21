During Monday’s Scottsboro City Council meeting, one of the issues brought to the council was about the shorelines near the Scottsboro Senior Center slowly falling back.
In 2006, the city got a permit for landscaping, irrigation and a rip rap for shoreline protection at the Scottsboro Senior Center. A rip rap is a range of rocks and other shoreline structures made to protect shorelines from scour and erosion.
While the landscaping and the line for irrigation was done, the rip rap was never installed. Because of this, the shoreline has continued to erode, losing a reported 10 feet over the past several years.
Scottsboro Mayor Jim McCamy also said that he has spoken with Jackson County Commission Chairman Bill Nance, Jr. and that the two had sent city engineer Josh Little and Street Department Director Wayne Moore to check the area and find a price for the rip rap.
The price came back to a total of $9,114 for materials needed. This price, however, does not include hauling or the actual work that would need to be done. The total cost of this would be split between the city and the county.
“This is something that really needs to be done, the little bit of shoreline we’re losing every year, pretty soon it’ll be at the building if we don’t do this,” council member Mike Ashburn.
The city council will vote on this action during next week’s meeting.
