Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC) is welcoming Rachael Graham as assistant foundation fundraiser. Graham, from Stevenson, is a 2013 graduate of Scottsboro High School. She participated in NACC’s Dual Enrollment program while in high school and attended the college as a fulltime student in 2013 and 2014.
Graham transferred from NACC to Auburn University, where she received a Bachelor of Science in Human Development and Family Studies in 2017. She comes to NACC after working for the Alabama Cooperative Extension System as a SNAP-Ed agent in Randolph and Chambers counties where she spent time teach and presenting in schools and communities.
“Ms. Graham is a great addition to Northeast,” said NACC President Dr. David Campbell. “We are completing a major strategic plan for the future and fundraising for student scholarships and the expansion of facilities are a major part of that. Ms. Graham, like {Heather Rice, NACC development director), is very skilled and personable in this area.”
Graham said she is very excited to be back at Northeast and in her hometown. She said she is ready for new and challenging experiences while fundraising and working with the foundation.
“NACC is fantastic college,” said Graham. “I feel right at home here, and I am proud to be part of its future.”
“I’m proud to have Rachael on board working with me, the foundation board and fundraisers,” said Rice. “She is smart and great with people, and I look forward to working with her on new ideas and events.”
The NACC College Foundation exists to support scholarships for students and support the mission of the college. The foundation was organized and incorporated in 2002 for the purpose of stimulating voluntary private support from alumni, parents, friends, corporations, foundations and others for the benefit of the college.
Through the generosity of donors, the NACC Foundation assists students in achieving their educational goals by providing financial assistance. Since 2011, the NACC Foundation has provided scholarships to 279 students totaling $430,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.