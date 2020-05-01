Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC) has made the decision to continue with online instruction through the 2020 summer term.
Summer courses originally scheduled to be taken on campus will now be taught online. All course content for the summer term will be delivered via Canvas. A limited number of courses will require on-campus labs.
“Moving classes online this spring has worked extremely well for students, faculty and staff and given the uncertainty with the spread in patterns of coronavirus at this point, we felt it was best to operate online again this summer,” said NACC President Dr. David Campbell. “The health and safety of our students, faculty and staff is our number one priority.”
Students who have already registered for an on-campus course and wish to remain in the course online will not have to take any further action. Students that have concerns about completing any courses online for the 2020 summer term should reach out to an advisor to discuss other options or to change the course schedule.
“Students enrolled in online courses receive the same content as students enrolled in on-campus courses,” said Interim Dean Of Instruction Chad Gorham. “All the instruction that students would receive in a classroom on our campus will be delivered to them in their remote locations. Instructors have put forth great effort to ensure that the online experience at NACC is of high quality.”
Students who wish to register but have not yet still have time. Registration will remain open through May 29. Current students should contact their advisor to register. New students should visit nacc.edu to apply.
“Northeast will continue to provide the same services during the summer term as have been provided in the past,” said Campbell. “Please continue to try and stay well. We are looking forward to when we can all be back together on campus.”
