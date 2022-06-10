The Alabama Cooperative Extension System Food Safety Team teaches ServSafe classes each year. These classes meet food service safety standards required by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
What is ServSafe? ServSafe is an educational program that was developed by the National Restaurant Association (NRA). Its main goal is to educate food service workers about food safety. But it’s not just for members of the NRA – anyone can become ServSafe certified.
ServSafe estimates that the average American purchases about 200 restaurant meals every year. They also estimate that nearly 1 million restaurants in the US employ almost 14 million food service workers. A food safety education program is needed to protect the public from foodborne illness.
ServSafe draws on the experience of NRA members and the recommendations in the United States Food Code for their curriculum. They provide a nationally accredited certificate in food safety that is required by law in many states.
What is ServSafe Certification? ServSafe certification means that you have sufficient knowledge about food safety to earn one of their certificates. There are four different ServSafe certificates: ServSafe Food Manager, ServSafe Food Handler, ServSafe Alcohol and ServSafe Allergens.
Earning one of these certificates is a two-step process. First you must learn the subject, then you have to pass the exam. Each certificate has its own courses, textbooks, and other materials. Each certificate also has its own exam. Passing their exam is what makes you ServSafe certified. You don’t need to use their course materials to become certified. You only need to pass their exam for ServSafe to consider you as certified. However, some jurisdictions also require proof of training before you are considered certified by your health department.
Many state, county and city governments require food service employees to become certified. Some establishments that serve alcohol are required to have an alcohol certificate. The requirements vary greatly. Some jurisdictions require every employee to have a certificate, while others have no requirements at all. ServSafe is not the only certification program, but they have the most highly regarded certificate in the food service industry.
Who needs ServSafe Certification? Many state and local governments require food safety certification if food is being served to people who are not friends or family. Especially if it’s outside of a home or if it is for sale to the public. The most obvious place that needs food safety certification is a restaurant.
Here are some examples of places that may need certification: Restaurants; catering services; assisted living centers that serve food; school or work cafeterias; food trucks or carts; food stands; meat processors; convenience stores that sell cooked food (like hot dogs) and bakeries, etc.. Basically, any permanent place that sells prepared food. Usually, the places that may not need certification are temporary establishments, volunteer/charity organizations, some farmers markets and others. Check with your local health department to learn the specifics in your location.
Why is ServSafe Certification Important? According to The Hospitality Training Center, every year on average, one in six Americans will become ill due to foodborne illness. And of those, 128,000 will be hospitalized and 3,000 will die. Foodborne illness has caused countless deaths throughout history continuing through present time.
The ServSafe program strives to educate workers in the foodservice industry about the causes and consequences of foodborne illness. ServSafe certification helps prevent deaths, illness, and the reputation of restaurants.
If you think you may be interested in taking a ServSafe class, the cost of first-time instruction and testing, as well as recertification after five years, is $140. This fee covers classroom instruction, the exam, and the cost of the textbook. For anyone retaking the class and examination or testing only, the cost is $80. This is a two-day class.
The Jackson County ServSafe Certification Class will be held on June 20-21, 2022 at the Jackson County Health Department located at 204 Liberty Lane in Scottsboro. You must register two weeks in advance or call to check for availability. Contact Christy Mendoza at 205-217-6495 or by email at cnm0012@auburn.edu to register or to get more information.
