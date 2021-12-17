St. Jude Catholic Church recently celebrated its 50th anniversary of its dedication with the consecration of a new altar made by Gene Hess, of Dutton, with the installation of a 1st class relic of St. Jude Thaddeus.
Holy Mass was celebrated by Bishop Steven Raica, of the Diocese of Birmingham, assisted by Rev. Thomas Woods, pastor of St. Jude Catholic Church, Rev. Joshua Altonji, associate pastor of Holy Spirit in Huntsville, Rev. Anthony Weis, pastor of St. Patrick in Adamsville and Deacon Bernard Feldhaus of St. Jude Catholic in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Members of the original families who attended the dedication of St. Jude in 1971 were in attendance to celebrate this joyous occasion. The choir was accompanied by organist, Robert Lubin, of Huntsville.
Hispanic musicians and voices provided the worship hymn for Holy Communion. The Knights of Columbus Honor Guard also assisted this celebration.
Following Mass, a covered dish banquet was served in the parish hall. Both events were well attended.
History of St. Jude Catholic Church
For many years, Catholics who lived in Scottsboro and surrounding areas of Jackson County, commuted to Guntersville or Huntsville to attend Mass. As the time went on, Mass began to be celebrated in Scottsboro at the homes of Catholic families by visiting priests. Continuing to grow, in 1958, the congregation was designated a mission of St. William Catholic Church in Guntersville.
The first building used by the mission was a room above Hammers on the Scottsboro square. Then was a small wooden building once used as a grocery store. Father Joseph C. Gill would come and celebrate Mass for 30 parishioners. In 1967, the mission moved to a cinder block building. With a still growing congregation and with anticipation of the future needs, Archbishop Thomas J. Toolen, with the help of Father Gill and Walter Carvel, purchased 10 acres of land was purchased Highway 35.
In 1968, Father Patrick Murphy was appointed pastor of St. Williams, along with the responsibility for the mission in Scottsboro. He immediately organized a building committee. The new church would be officially named St. Jude Catholic Church. Soon the building began and on April 8, 1971, Bishop G. Vath D.D. of the Diocese of Birmingham dedicated our church.
Later that year, Father Murphy nominated Jerome (Jerry) Raispis to the Diocesan Deaconate Formation Program. Jerry was accepted by Bishop Vath and was ordained as Deacon on May 27,1973. He was the first ordained permanent deacon in the state of Alabama and served the St. Jude community until his retirement.
In 1975, Rev. Roland Inkel was appointed the first resident pastor. During his ministry a rectory and parish hall was built.
In 1979, Rev. Liam Sullivan was appointed pastor and served in that role until 1985 when Rev. Camillus Blazak assumed that role. Father Blazak faithfully led the St. Jude parish until his retirement in 1998. Next to serve was Father Edmond G. Fay O.P., who built the shrine to St. Jude, installed a statue of St. Teresa Benedicta of the Cross and the stain glass coverings were added to the windows. The life-sized crucifix was donated and installed above the tabernacle. Due to failing health, Father Fay left and Deacon Ron Puent of Good Shepherd parish in Huntsville assisted Father Fay until his retirement. Rev. Santiago Granodos was appointed administrator in July of 2001. He served dutifully until June 2003, when Father Vincent Chembakassery was appointed pastor.
Under his leadership, the parish building was enlarged to accommodate a new sacristy, two bathrooms and white columns were erected behind the altar. Then the reconciliation room was renovated and the floors were tiled. A new permanent sign and a monument of brick and rock was constructed to memorialize the unborn children at the entrance way.
In 2009, Rev. Alan Mackey was appointed pastor of St. Jude. Under his tutelage the church was remodeled to include refurbished pews, tile flooring throughout the naïve, additional lighting to showcase the Stations of the Cross and future plans were made to remodel the exterior of the church.
The parish hall was extended and remodeled with a new kitchen, new bathrooms and a conference room. Under his direction, the Knights of Columbus raised funds to complete the Ten Commandments monument placed near the main entrance of the church.
In 2016, Father Thomas Woods became pastor. He is our first bilingual priest.
During his tenure, the parish has grown continuously by serving the Hispanic Catholic community. He continues to celebrate the Spanish Mass every Sunday, the Grotto to Our Lady of Guadalupe has been built and many traditional Hispanic feast days and celebrations take place throughout the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.