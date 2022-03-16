Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, MARCH 11
• Austin Keith Brown, 27 of Pisgah, was charged with assault with bodily fluids.
SATURDAY, MARCH 12
• Joey Glenn Crowell, 42 of Woodville, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Joseph Clem, 37 of Pisgah, was charged with assault third degree.
• Rebecca Cunningham, 45 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Cody Royce Moore, 35 of Pisgah, was charged with disorderly conduct.
• Shaun Derick Moore, 41 of Section, was charged with 10 counts of violation of release order.
SUNDAY, MARCH 13
• Lonnie Dewayne Prince, 59 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Brittany Talkington, 32 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to pay.
MONDAY, MARCH 14
• Cody Royce Moore, 35, was charged with probation violation.
• Robert Ervin Allen III, 25 of Woodville, was arrested on a bond forfeiture and charged with failure to appear.
• Matthew Joshua Bynum, 23 of Hollywood, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Billy Chapman, 41 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Joshua Wayne Lowery, 31 of Albertville, was charged with theft of property first degree.
• Travis Lee Hillestad, 39 of Scottsboro, was charged with assault third degree.
• Roger Daylin Marr, 23 of Flat Rock, was charged with theft fourth degree, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree and illegal possession of prescription drugs.
• Caleb Chae Rainwater, 43 of Grant, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Justin Mitchell Gamble, 30 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to pay and two counts of failure to appear.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, MARCH 11
• Dustin Keith Summerford, 36 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Robert Wayne Hicks, 34 of Flat Rock, was charged with failure to appear.
• Paul Singleton, 61 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
SUNDAY, MARCH 13
• Trey Tyler Blankenship, 26 of Danville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Brandon Scott Wade, 39 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree harassment.
MONDAY, MARCH 14
• Brittney Fine, 32 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• Terry Joseph McCrackin, 36 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Roger Daylin Marr, 23 of Flat Rock, was charged with theft fourth degree, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree and illegal possession of prescription drugs.
• Lucas Ethan Atchley, 32 of New Hope, was arrested on a warrant.
• Jeff Wayne Steele, 47 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.