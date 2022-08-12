The office of Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. has announced the addition of William “Bubba” Sellers as their newest financial advisor.
Sellers is a 2009 graduate of the University of Alabama, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Commerce and Business Administration with a major in Finance. He also obtained a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Alabama at Birmingham in 2014.
“We are thrilled to welcome Bubba to our team of advisors,” said Jon Bergman. “He is truly a natural fit, a very hard worker and brings a valuable perspective to this job from his many years in the banking industry. We are excited to have Bubba with us and have no doubt that he will do very well.”
Sellers previously worked for 10 years with the Alabama State Banking Department prior to Joining Raymond James in May.
He and his family are members of the First United Methodist Church of Scottsboro. He and his wife, Molly, have two children, Anna Raynes and Will. His wife, Molly, teaches first grade at Caldwell Elementary School.
