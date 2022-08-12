The office of Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. has announced the addition of William “Bubba” Sellers as their newest financial advisor.

Sellers is a 2009 graduate of the University of Alabama, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Commerce and Business Administration with a major in Finance. He also obtained a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Alabama at Birmingham in 2014.

