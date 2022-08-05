Reading scores for Alabama third graders for the 2021-2022 school year have been released. This is the first time that the public has gotten to see school-level reading scores since the state’s Literacy Act passed in 2019.  All but three schools in Jackson County scored at or above the state average of 78 percent.

As the public is analyzing these scores, it should be remembered that this score reflects a student’s reading progress from the first day they entered the doors of their elementary school. It is not just what happened in the grade tested.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.