Reading scores for Alabama third graders for the 2021-2022 school year have been released. This is the first time that the public has gotten to see school-level reading scores since the state’s Literacy Act passed in 2019. All but three schools in Jackson County scored at or above the state average of 78 percent.
As the public is analyzing these scores, it should be remembered that this score reflects a student’s reading progress from the first day they entered the doors of their elementary school. It is not just what happened in the grade tested.
Bryant Elementary third graders scored at 100 percent proficiency which was the top score in Jackson County. They tested 17 students.
North Sand Mountain High School third graders scored at 95.4 percent proficiency. They tested 43 students. Third graders at Section High School scored at 92.3 percent proficiency. They tested 26 students.
Six Jackson County schools scored at or above 80 percent proficiency. Bridgeport Elementary scored at 87.9 percent proficiency and tested 33 students. Skyline High School third graders scored at 83.7 percent proficiency and tested 43 students.
Third graders at Pisgah High School scored at 82.9 percent proficiency, and there were 35 students tested. Rosalie Elementary School students scored at 81.8 percent proficiency and tested 11 students. Scoring at 81.3 percent proficiency was Dutton Elementary School where 16 students were tested. Hollywood Elementary School students scored at 81.0 percent proficiency, and 21 students were tested.
Woodville High School scored at 78.6 percent proficiency. They tested 42 students.
Stevenson Elementary School scored at 76.8 percent proficiency and tested 56 students. Flat Rock Elementary School scored at 73.7 percent proficiency and tested 19 students. Macedonia Elementary School tested nine students and scored at 66.7 percent proficiency.
All third graders in the Scottsboro City School System now attend Caldwell Elementary School. This school scored at 79.1 percent proficiency and tested 182 students.
A 78 percent proficiency rate for the 2021-2022 school year was up by one percentage point from the 77 percent that were identified as proficient in the 2020-2021 school year.
Lawmakers delayed the retention provision of the Literacy Act until the 2023-2024 school year meaning that the 2022-2023 second graders will be subject to the retention provision after their third grade year is completed.
This means that in order to be promoted to fourth grade, the students will have to be reading on grade level. Students will have more than one opportunity to show proficiency.
While schools offer extra help to struggling readers, parents can also help their children. Parents are encouraged to have their children read at home, read with their children, and discuss what has been read.
Take your child to the public library and let him/her choose their own book. Crossword puzzles are a great way to increase vocabulary and are available at all levels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.