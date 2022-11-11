The Scottsboro Public Library Board of Trustees will hold a Meet and Greet on Tuesday, Nov. 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with new library Director Jared Dovers.
Dovers assumed responsibility for the library on Monday, October 17.
Updated: November 12, 2022 @ 3:29 am
“We are excited to have Jared as the new director of the library and look forward to the positive changes he and the staff will bring to the library in the months and years to come,” said Brenda Ivey, chair of the Library Board of Trustees. “We hope that the community will come by to meet him, introduce yourself, and spend some time getting to know him. You will find that he is very visible in the library. His door is always open, and he will be responsive to your concerns and go the extra mile to see that your experiences at the library are always positive.”
“I’ve enjoyed meeting so many people in the community during my first few weeks,’ said Dovers. “The well wishes have meant a lot. I look forward to meeting many more in the weeks and months to come.”
Dovers graduated in 2001 from Scottsboro High School before earning a Bachelor of Arts degree from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas. He has spent the previous 12 years as a corporate communications and PR professional, serving most recently as the Vice President of Operations for Pioneer Utility Resources, headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon.
“We are looking forward to having patrons join us on Tuesday, Nov. 15, to welcome Jared to the library and have refreshments with us while getting to know him,” said Ivey. “I think you will be impressed and as excited as we are to have him as your director of the Scottsboro Public Library. We hope that we not only see adults but see children and our teens also take the opportunity to meet him.”
He and his wife Nicole have four children, Rainy, Eli, Joah and Harper. Dovers is an active member of the community and currently serves as the Senior Warden at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church and is member of the Board of Directors for the Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce.
