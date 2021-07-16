Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, JULY 13
• Ronne Lee Payne, 21 of South Pittsburg, Tennessee, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and illegal possession of prescription drugs.
• Antonio Provens, 37 of Scottsboro, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Irish A. Pryor, 42 of Huntsville, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• April Nicole Walters, 32 of Cleveland, Tennessee, was arrested on a probation revocation.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 14
• Michael Chase Culpepper, 24 of Dutton, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Chasity Nicole Evans, 26 of Stevenson, was charged with hindering prosecution.
• Earnest Lee Mershon, 46 of Grant, was charged with burglary second degree.
• David Joseph Wells, 19 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation and two counts of bond forfeiture and charged with failure to appear.
• Alexis M. West, 20 of Guntersville, was charged with harassing communications.
THURSDAY, JULY 15
• Courtney Dawn Reavis, 19 of New Hope, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
• Patrick A. Martin, 25 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Dakota Dale Moore, 18 of Trenton, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
• Daniel Phillip Patrick Flatt, 27 of Pisgah, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation and charged with escape third degree and failure to pay.
• Dale Eugene Adkins, 35 of Scottsboro, was charged with burglary third degree and theft third degree.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, JULY 13
• William Joe Wallace, 24 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a domestic violence third degree warrant.
• Jessica Finley, 26 of Stevenson, was charged with failure to appear.
• John Wayne Kirby, 34 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Brooke Lynch, 22 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Johnathan Hinkle, 34 of Scottsboro, was charged with disorderly conduct and criminal littering.
• Justin Tyler Norris, 33 of Cedar Bluff, was charged with failure to appear.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 14
• Austin Whiting, 24 of Pisgah, was charged with failure to appear.
• Rachel Gregory, 38 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Robert Dale Jernigan, 59 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Diane West, 23 of Huntsville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Addie Sanderson, 28 of Grant, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• Johnathan Hinkle, 34 of Scottsboro, was arrested on an indecent exposure warrant.
• Steven Jonathan Ray Krebs, 29 of Cullman, was charged with failure to appear.
• Robert Ray Brewer, 46 of Woodville, was arrested on theft of property fourth degree and criminal mischief third degree warrants.
THURSDAY, JULY 15
• April Hawes, 40 of Flat Rock, was charged with failure to appear.
• Timothy Shawn Hicks, 40 of Stevenson, was charged with failure to appear.
• Sloan Segars, 19 of Grant, was charged with failure to appear.
• James Jeffery Siniard, 53 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a reckless driving warrant.
• Melinda Darlene Bell, 35 of Flat Rock, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Robbie Ann Reynolds, 41 of Vinemont, was charged with disorderly conduct.
