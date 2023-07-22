All students in the Jackson County School System will be returning to their classrooms to begin the 2023-2024 school year on Friday, August 4. Schools have announced some important events for their students and parents prior to the first day. These are listed by school.
Bridgeport Elementary School
Open House will be Wednesday, August 2, from 5-6 p.m. Students may drop off supplies and meet their teacher during this time. Yearbooks from 2022-2023 will be on sale for $30. The school is serving hot dogs, chips, a dessert, and a drink for $6, so that takes care of your meal for the evening.
Pre-K will have their Open House on Thursday, August 3, beginning at 6 p.m. This meeting will cover a lot of important information. It is asked that each student has at least one parent or guardian in attendance. Students may bring their school supplies and meet their teacher.
Bridgeport Middle School
A Back to School Splash Bash is planned for Tuesday, August 1, from 5-7 p.m. There will be a $6 charge to play the games. There will also be inflatables, water slides, and a concession stand. You are invited to have dinner at the school. This will be pizza, chips, and a drink for $5. Students from Bridgeport Elementary School are welcome to come for the fun. Bring a towel and wear appropriate swimwear. Students will be able to meet their teachers from 4-5 p.m. on this day.
Bryant Elementary School
Open House will be Thursday, August 3, beginning at 5 p.m. CST. Students will be able to bring their supplies and meet their teachers during this time.
Dutton Elementary School
Students attending this school may come to the school for Meet and Greet Your Teacher on Thursday, August 3, at 1 p.m. They will be able to meet their teacher, see their classroom, and bring in their supplies at this time.
Flat Rock Elementary School
Open House is set for Thrusday, August 3, beginning at 5 p.m. Students will be able to meet their teachers and bring their supplies to the classroom at this time. There will also be a Title I Parent Meeting during this evening.
Hollywood Elementary School
Meet the Teacher for students attending this school is planned for Tuesday, August 1, beginning at 6 p.m. Students may bring their supplies to their classroom at this time.
Macedonia Elementary School
Come to school on Tuesday, August 1, from 6-7 p.m. and meet your teacher. Students may also drop off their supplies at this time. A meeting for parents of kindergarten, first, and second grade students will begin at 6:15 p.m.
North Jackson High School
Students may come to school to get parking passes, lockers, and schedule changes on Monday, July 31. Seniors come at 8:30 a.m. Juniors come at 9:30 a.m. Sophomores come at 10:30 a.m. Freshman will come for orientation at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, August 2. Pictures will be made on the first day of school which is Friday, August 4.
North Sand Mountain High School
Lockers and parking passes will be available on Monday, July 31. Students must have the form signed by parents, driver’s license, proof of insurance, and $10 for the parking passes. The form is available on the school facebook page and in the school office. Seniors come from 8-9 a.m. Juniors come from 9-10 a.m. Sophomores come from 10-11 a.m. Freshmen come from 11-12 a.m. All times are CST. New student registration will be from 12-1 p..m.
Back to School Open House is set for Tuesday, August 1, from 5-7 p.m. CST. Students may meet their teachers, see their classrooms, and bring in their supplies during this time. Scheduled meetings for this evening include kindergarten at 5 p.m. in the lunchroom. Third grade at 5:30 p.m. in the lunchroom followed by Pre-K at 6 p.m. in the lunchroom. Freshman Orientation will be in the high school gym at 6 p.m. All other grades will meet in their classrooms.
Pisgah High School
Students may pick up their schedules and get parking permits and lockers this week. Parking permits are $15 and lockers are $10 and cash or check only. Please come at your scheduled time. Seniors come from noon until 3 p.m. on Monday, July 24. Juniors and sophomores will come on Tuesday, July 25 with juniors from 8-11 a.m. and sophomores from noon until 3 p.m. Freshmen come from 8 a.m. until noon on Wednesday, July 26.
Rosalie Elementary School
Open House will begin at 5 p.m. on Thursday, August 3. Food will be served at no cost and will include hamburgers/hot dogs, chips, dessert, and a drink. The Parent Title I meeting will start at 6 p.m. Students will be able to meet their teachers, see their classrooms, and bring in their supplies on this date.
Section High School
The Back to School Bash will be Monday, July 31, from 6-8 p.m. There will be food and lots of fun at this event sponsored by the Section PTO. For $8 you will get a hot dog, chips, a drink, and homemade ice cream. Punch cards will be $5, and you pick any five activities on the card. There will be hair tinsel, three point basketball shots, inflatables, face painting, barrel train, and a dunking booth.
Open House is set for Tuesday, August 1, from 5-7 p.m. Students in Pre-K through sixth grade may drop off their supplies while seventh graders through seniors will pick up their schedules. Lockers will not be sold until the start of school. To purchase a parking permit, students should pick up the paperwork from the school office and have it ready to return when school starts.
Skyline High School
Students may meet their teachers and drop off supplies on Thursday, August 1, from 5-6 p.m. Kindergarten through fifth grade will be in the elementary school building while sixth grade through seniors will be in the high school building. Freshmen and senior orientation will be on this day with freshmen meeting at 5 p.m. followed by seniors at 6 p.m.
Stevenson Elementary School
Panther Family Night will be Wednesday, August 2, from 4-6 p.m. Students may come by the school to meet their teachers, drop off supplies, and take their back to school photo. There will be a general information meeting at 5 p.m. in the lunchroom. Bring your completed enrollment form in exchange for a surprise. You may pick up the forms in the school office or in the after hours box at the school entrance. Parents of Pre-K students will receive a telephone call from the child’s teacher about their class placement.
Stevenson Middle School
Homerooms have been posted on the front doors of the school. Book bags will not be allowed in the classroom this year. If you purchase a book bag, it must be a cinch sack type that fits in the locker.
Open House will be Thursday, August 3, beginning at 5 p.m. The students, fifth through eighth graders, will be able to meet their teachers, see their classroom, and drop off supplies at this time. Lockers will be on sale for $15. Kona Ice will be set up also. Parents may sign their students up for the After School Program during this evening.
Woodville High School
Elementary class rosters will be posted in the evening on Friday, July 28. Lockers and schedules were issued to high school students on July 19, so if you missed that date you should go by the school.
Pre-K will have a parent meeting Thursday, July 27, beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the Pre-K classroom. It is important for parents to attend. Important information about the Pre-K program will be presented. Parents will have the opportunity to complete paperwork, and have any questions answered by the teachers.
