During Monday’s Scottsboro City Council meeting, the council approved a budget amendment for Mayor Jim McCamy to attend the Leadership Alabama. The amendment was for $5,500 to cover both tuition and lodging for McCamy, with the funds coming from excess sales tax.
Leadership Alabama is a state-wide program where leaders in various areas are nominated and attend four different sessions. Leadership Alabama’s website states that members are “selected based on their leadership abilities, career accomplishments, volunteer activities, contributions to their communities and commitment to help shape a better Alabama.”
“It’s a tremendous opportunity to be nominated (for Leadership Alabama),” McCamy said.
