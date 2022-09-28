A Henagar man was killed in a single vehicle crash early Monday morning.
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said William Keith Love, 54, was fatally injured when the 2001 Dodge Durango he was driving struck a fence and a ditch on private property.
The vehicle traveled across DeKalb County Road 667 and struck a tree off the roadway. Trooper said, after the impact, the vehicle re-entered the roadway and cross the roadway moving backward, resulting in the vehicle becoming engulfed in flames.
Love was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash occurred at approximately 4:44 a.m. Monday, approximately five miles south of Henagar in DeKalb County.
The accident remains under investigation.
