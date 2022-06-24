A Rainsville man is facing sexual abuse charges involving a juvenile after a Jackson County Grand Jury handed down indictments last week.
Scottsboro police arrested Charles Gregory Gamble, 51, Wednesday.
Capt. Erik Dohring, of the Scottsboro Police Department, said Gamble’s arrest stemmed from a March 4 investigation.
“It was turned over to the grand jury,” said Dohring. “It involved one victim on multiple occasions.”
Gamble is facing charges of sodomy second degree and three counts of sexual abuse second degree.
He was placed in the Scottsboro City Jail, then transferred to the Jackson County Jail, where he was released two hours later on a $35,500 bond.
