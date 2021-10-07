The Scottsboro Museum Commission announces the completion of the 3,000 square foot addition to the Scottsboro-Jackson Heritage Center. Ground was broken in August 2020 for the addition that expands the exhibit space and multi-purpose use for Heritage Center exhibits and artifacts and provides space to host other visiting and rotating exhibits and events.
The major funding for the addition was provided by the city of Scottsboro and from generous donations from friends and benefactors of the Scottsboro-Jackson Heritage Center. The Scottsboro Museum Board of Directors is very appreciative of this generous support.
The opening of the New Event Center will be held on Sunday, Oct. 17 from 1-4 p.m. The public is invited to join us in celebrating this major achievement.
The addition of the new Exhibit Center enhances the other offerings of the Heritage Center property that consists of the Brown-Proctor house, the Smokehouse, Little Courthouse and the pioneer village, SageTown, which includes the Harbin Cabin, the Dicus Cabin, the Little Schoolhouse, the barn, the coal mine exhibit, and the blacksmith shop. Other historical items are also located in SageTown.
Members of the Museum Board have been busy the last couple of weeks putting finishing touches on the new Exhibit Hall. Window coverings, rugs, furnishings and items have been installed in preparation for our opening. Many of the exhibits that were located upstairs in the Brown-Proctor house have been moved into the Exhibit Center so that they are now handicapped accessible. Other exhibits that were not moved will be rotated during the year so that most will be accessible to all.
Much has been accomplished in readiness for our Opening on Sunday, October 17. Some landscaping has been done with more to come later. The addition of a 1000 square foot brick patio is scheduled for early spring or as funds allow. Also planned is for the installation of a faux fireplace and mantle in the Exhibit Center.
Other new plans include refreshing of the Brown-Proctor house with minor changes to the library and upgrades to accommodate a new research library to better facilitate historical and genealogical research.
Improvements will also be made in SageTown that will allow us to expand our offering for events, tours, community events, and school field trips to showcase the rich history of Scottsboro and Jackson County.
Other improvements on the property are being considered so that visitors have an interactive experience when visiting the different offerings of the property.
Donations are needed to complete this program. Brick pavers are available for purchase for $100 and $200. Donations may be mailed to Scottsboro-Jackson Heritage Center, P.O. Box 53, Scottsboro, AL 35768. For more information, please call 256-259-2122.
