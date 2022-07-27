Four local nonprofits were recipients of the Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville’s fifth annual Share Your Story Video Grant Challenge.
The Community Foundation recently awarded 30 $1,000 grants to nonprofits serving the low income community in the Greater Huntsville area (Jackson, Limestone, Madison, Marshall and Morgan counties). This funding was made available through the Cadence Bank Community Reinvestment Fund and an anonymous donor.
Local nonprofits awarded the grants were Boys and Girls Club of North Alabama, Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama, Jackson County Drug Court and Jackson County Family Wellness Court.
The check presentation will be held Aug. 2, at 12 noon, at the Interagency Meeting, located at Comfort Inn & Suites, at 25775 John T. Reid Parkway in Scottsboro.
“The chamber is appreciative of our partnership with the Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville and their focus and dedication towards the residents of Jackson County,” said Rick Roden, president/CEO of Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce. “These recipients are making a significant impact within Jackson County and are well deserving of this recognition and grant.”
Melissa Thompson, CEO and president of Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville added, “At the Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville, we believe that when we invest in our nonprofit community that investment can reap huge dividends. We are honored to support these ‘boots-on-the-grounds’ organizations in Jackson County that are helping the most vulnerable in our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.