Four local nonprofits were recipients of the Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville’s fifth annual Share Your Story Video Grant Challenge.

The Community Foundation recently awarded 30 $1,000 grants to nonprofits serving the low income community in the Greater Huntsville area (Jackson, Limestone, Madison, Marshall and Morgan counties). This funding was made available through the Cadence Bank Community Reinvestment Fund and an anonymous donor.

