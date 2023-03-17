Miller

Veterans Helping Veterans recently installed mobility modifications at the home of 89-year-old early Cold War Era Veteran U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Gene Miller.

 Special Photo

Veterans Helping Veterans (VHV) is an all-volunteer program funded by the local Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 6073 and American Legion (AL) Post 30. VHV has been making mobility modifications to help veterans age safely in their homes since 2017.

 The VHV Team came together recently to build hand and grab rails for 89-year-old Early Cold War Era Veteran U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Gene Miller and his lovely wife Nancy of Scottsboro, Alabama. We offered to build Gene a wheelchair ramp, but he flat out told us he is not ready for that, and we could easily see why because Miller’s a MARINE! VHV was enlightened by the opportunity to learn about Sergeant Miller’s service in the Armed Forces and honor him for his contribution to defending our freedom.

