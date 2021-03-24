During Thursday’s Board of Education meeting, an issue with both the Scottsboro High School’s baseball and softball fields were presented to the board. Director of Maintenance Ken Holder went over the issues with the baseball and softball fields and presented several different options to fix what he called “rotten fields."
Holder showed pictures of divots in the baseball field from players diving out to catch a ball and putting their hands in the ground to soften their landing leaving a divot in the ground four inches deep. Others were caused by the baseball simply landing in the field. The softball field was shown to have a ditch dug out behind center field in an attempt to clear some of the water on the field. The dich showed to have a seemingly steady flow of water coming from the softball field.
After bringing awareness to these problems, Holder showed several options that can fix these fields. The solutions include turf planing and drainage throughout the fields, which is estimated to cost about $110,000 for both fields. However, Holder admitted that this would be a more temporary solution. Another option is to work with Gameday Athletic Surfaces or Warner Athletic Construction to essentially build new turf fields. That would cost anywhere from $500,000 to $600,000 for both fields. Additionally, they would need other field equipment as well. Gameday has worked with the Birmingham Barons for six years with the same kind of turf they would install here and have not had a game rained out. The last option presented is to add synthetic turf. The synthetic turf would cut down on some maintenance, weatherproof but would cost significantly more upfront, ranging to a proposed cost of over $1.3 million for both fields.
While no decision was made as far as what option to choose, most on the board seemed to agree that the current situation is not sustainable.
“Something has got to be done or [softball] are not going to get a play a game at home, ever,” said board member Jason Williams.
