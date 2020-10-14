Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
INCIDENTS
SATURDAY, OCT. 10
• A report of criminal mischief on County Road 8 in Woodville.
SUNDAY, OCT. 11
• A report of theft at Dollar General in Bryant.
MONDAY, OCT. 12
• A report of theft on County Road 115 in Section.
• A report of forgery at Dollar General in Hollywood.
• A report of harassment in Pisgah.
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, OCT. 9
• Samuel Lee Beal, 54 of Section, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Adam Maurice Wilson Jr., 30 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to pay.
• Thomas Dewayne Bailey, 48 of Valley Head, was charged with attempting to elude and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Matthew Ryan Barnard, 31 of Bridgeport, was charged with burglary third degree.
• Jennifer Gilliam, 28 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Adam Joseph Bayer II, 27 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Jason Hensley, 43 of Scottsboro, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation and charged with escape third degree.
• John Wayne Kirby, 33 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Tyler Wade Precise, 28 of Dutton, was charged with four counts of failure to pay.
• Linda Loyd Ramsey, 50 of Leesburg, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Jason Dewayne Wallace, 38 of Stevenson, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to pay, two counts of assault second degree and assault with bodily fluids.
SUNDAY, OCT. 11
• Donald Joe Hammonds, 23 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree.
• Chase Zane Goolesby, 32 of Flat Rock, was charged with domestic violence third degree assault.
• Robert Martin Parks, 49 of Section, was charged with two counts of violation of release order.
• Donald Wayne Stockman, 62 of Dutton, was arrested on three counts of probation revocation.
• Ravon Talley, 44 of Bridgeport, was charged with failure to pay.
MONDAY, OCT. 12
• Bradley Tyler Posey, 24 of Georgia, was charged with public intoxication.
• Corey Don Dudley, 31, was charged with failure to appear.
• John Zachary Bell, 31 of Valley Head, was charged with failure to appear.
• Dwight Paul Long, 42 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Michelle Lynn McCullough, 40 of Fort Payne, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Daniel Ray Morris, 56 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to pay.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
FRIDAY, OCT. 9
• At 1:24 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree and possession of marijuana second degree in the 24000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 9:10 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree (shoplifting) in the 24000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
SATURDAY, OCT. 10
• At 10:28 a.m., a report of theft second degree (shoplifting) in the 1500 block of Broad Street.
• At 2:37 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree (shoplifting) in the 24000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 6:05 p.m., a report of DUI, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of open container law in the 600 block of Willow Street.
• At 6:38 p.m., a report of domestic violence third degree in the 100 block of Stewart Road.
• At 10:30 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree in the 24000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 11 p.m., a report of theft second degree in the 200 block of Morning Glory Drive.
• At 11:41 p.m., a report of domestic violence third degree in the 3000 block of Broad Street.
SUNDAY, OCT. 11
• At 1:30 a.m., a report of possession of marijuana second degree in the 200 block of Broad Street.
• At 1:04 p.m., a report of criminal mischief second degree in the 4000 block of Broad Street.
• At 5:45 p.m., a report of public intoxication in the 21000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
MONDAY, OCT. 12
• At 11:45 a.m., a report of theft third degree in the 3000 block of Broad Street.
• At 12:45 p.m., a report of duty to stop and remain at scene in the 100 block of Old Larkinsville Road.
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, OCT. 9
• Robert Edwin Matthews, 51 of Fackler, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and theft fourth degree.
• Gary Lynn Jones, 50 of Bridgeport, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• Melinda Jones, 45 of Bridgeport, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
SATURDAY, OCT. 10
• Taylor Rose Welch, 20 of Scottsboro, was charged with violation of open container law, DUI, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Gerry Paul Kelley Sr., 59 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Jennifer Michelle Ferguson, 38 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• Timothy Daniel Phillips, 39 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree menacing.
SUNDAY, OCT. 11
• William Cody Bell, 18 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree.
• Jason Timothy Wilborn, 23 of Section, was charged with domestic violence third degree criminal mischief.
• Edwin Martin Marrero, 34, was charged with public intoxication.
MONDAY, OCT. 12
• Wedlow Jones III, 41 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
