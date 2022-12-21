As Christmas nears, motorists continue to get the gift of lower gasoline prices.
In the last week, average prices in Alabama have fallen 9.7 cents per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 3,348 stations in the state, averaging $2.78 per gallon Monday.
Prices in Alabama are 42.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 21 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 11.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.09 per gallon Monday.
“The national average for a gallon of gasoline is down nearly $2 compared to six months ago, and heading into Christmas travel week, is at its lowest in a year and a half, saving Americans some $750 million every day,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
De Haan said the decline should take the national average under $3 per gallon in the next week or so, likely dropping local prices even more. However, he added it’s soon to fade as oil prices have held in the $70 per barrel range.
“Fuel prices across the board have been plunging back into territory more Americans feel is normal, which could certainly boost economic sentiment going forward,” said De Haan.
