During their meeting on Feb. 4, the Scottsboro City Board of Education recognized Frisdelia Ramirez for placing first at the State Superintendents Visual Arts Exhibition. In total the board recognized 10 students who competed in the state Superintendent’s Art Competition.
“As your superintendent it gives me great pride to see your artwork out there,” said Dr. Jay Reyes to the students who were recognized. “What y’all do, what y’all have done it’s important to me, it’s important to the board, it’s important to the community.”
Reyes added that he understands that it can seem that the only thing being recognized is athletics, but that the school system places a high value on the arts. The student’s prize-winning artwork has bene on display the Page Administration Building for the last few months.
The artwork was submitted by students and sent to the state for judging and was judged in categories ranging from drawing to computer generated art.
Scottsboro High School Sophomore Frisdelia Ramirez’s photograph “Play Me A River” took home first place in the portraiture category.
“Frisdelia is a very hard-working student who soaked everything up like a sponge and tried everything I threw at her!” said Angel Chaney chair of the high school’s department of visual and media arts.
The photograph was taken from the bluff in Section in Jackson County.
Ramirez’s work along with that of student’s from across the state will be available as part of a virtual gallery that should be up by March 1. Students will then be recognized by the state board of education on March 11 via a video presentation.
The State Superintendent Visual Art Exhibit is held annually. This year there were 584 entries submitted by students from 43 schools from across the state.
