U.S. Senator Richard Shelby has announced that he has nominated 39 students from across the state of Alabama, including one from Jackson County, to attend United States service academies.
Service academies include the U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Military Academy and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.
Johnathan Noah Linville, of Scottsboro, received a nomination to attend the U.S. Military Academy. He is the son of Amber and John Linville and is a student at Scottsboro High School.
“I am honored to nominate Johnathan Linville to the U.S. Military Academy,” said Shelby. “His academic record and achievements outside the classroom ensure he is equipped to succeed in this new endeavor. I wish him the best of luck in this next chapter and look forward to his future accomplishments.”
In order to be considered for a service academy nomination, applicants must be residents of Alabama and complete the required ACT or SAT exams. They must also provide letters of recommendation, an official school transcript, a qualifying medical examination and a completed application form – which can be found on Shelby’s website.
Although Shelby has nominated the students, the academy to which they received a nomination will make the final admission decision.
