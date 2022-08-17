Scottsboro High School has a new assistant principal and business education teacher. There are also several new employees who will work at more than just one school. Also, there is a new employee at the central office.
Deidra Tidwell has been named as the Director of Student Services, Human Services, and Communication. She will be working with all schools and is housed at the central office.
Tidwell is a graduate of Boaz High School. She earned her bachelor’s and master’s plus her Ed. S degree from Jacksonville State University. She has a doctorate in educational administration from the University of Alabama.
She enjoys learning, reading, shopping, hunting, and traveling. She also likes spending time with her family and friends and her very spoiled dog named Hank.
She said, “I look forward to supporting the Wildcats!”
The new assistant principal at Scottsboro High School is Allyn Davis Russell. She attended both Brownwood and Caldwell Elementary Schools before her family moved from the area. She graduated from Grissom High School.
Russell is a graduate of the University of Alabama in Birmingham and Samford University. She holds both a bachelor’s and master’s degree. She and her husband, Greg, are happy to be at home in Scottsboro.
Katelin Miller is the new business education teacher at Scottsboro High School. She is a graduate of Skyline High School. She graduated from Northeast Alabama Community College, Athens State University, and the University of North Alabama. She has both a bachelor’s and master’s degree.
Miller and her husband, Bryon, are the parents to Alley, age 5, and Mark, age 2. She enjoys crafting, singing, reading, and thrift shopping.
New in the maintenance department for Scottsboro City Schools is Chad Hastings. He is a Scottsboro High School graduate and attended Northeast Alabama Community College.
Earnie Ray Venable is a new custodian for Scottsboro High School. He is a graduate of Scottsboro High School. He and his wife, Martha, have one son named Michael.
Working in the Child Nutrition Program this year is Martina S. Rojas. She will be on rotation among the schools. Rojas is a graduate of Brick Township High School in New Jersey.
Rojas and her husband, Kevin, are parents to four children. They are John Friedman, 14, who attends Scottsboro High School; Cadence Rojas, 8, a Caldwell Elementary School student; Sabrina Rojas, 5, who attends Nelson Elementary School; and Kevin Rojas Jr., also attending Nelson.
She enjoys being active at the gym, crafting with her daughters, cooking with her family, being involved with her children’s sports, and doing home projects with her husband.
