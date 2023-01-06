Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
MONDAY, JAN. 2
• Derek Ray Chapman, 31 of Scottsboro, was charged with three counts of failure to pay.
• Charles Marvin Beasley, 34 of Pisgah, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and two counts of failure to pay.
• Melanie Renee Carlton, 53 of Stevenson, was charged with three counts of failure to appear.
TUESDAY, JAN. 3
• Anthony Shane Acker, 36 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Wallace Bayne Steele, 49 of Bridgeport, was arrested on warrants.
• Eric Ray Benefield, 42 of Scottsboro, was arrested on two counts of bond revocation.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 4
• Miranda Nicole Boyd, 40 of Hollywood, was charged with DUI, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of dangerous drugs.
• Nicholas Paul Hunt, 33 of Henagar, was arrested on a court order.
• Jody Lynn Rivers, 42 of Scottsboro, was charged with 13 counts of negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument.
THURSDAY, JAN. 5
• Jessica Dean Finley, 28 of Hollywood, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to appear.
• Uriel Beccerra Martinez, 27 of Woodville, was charged with two counts of failure to pay.
• Maurice Marquis Doss, 35 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and two counts of failure to pay.
• Michael Anthony Rogers, 31 of Pisgah, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with two counts of failure to pay.
Scottsboro Police Report
ARRESTS
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 21
• David Pannell, 50 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
THURSDAY, DEC. 22
• Jennifer Robertson, 52 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Patrick Scott Murphy, 59 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Cody Reynolds, 26 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Olice Allison Holcomb, 61 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
FRIDAY, DEC. 23
• Robin Sparkman, 24 of Fort Payne, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• Leland Mosure, 19, was charged with failure to appear.
SATURDAY, DEC. 24
• Taylor Collins, 25 of Hollywood, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• Joshua Urquhert, 31 of Huntsville, was charged with criminal littering.
SUNDAY, DEC. 25
• Thomas Bernard James, 34 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
MONDAY, DEC. 26
• Lewis D. Fletcher, 44 of Scottsboro, was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
TUESDAY, DEC. 27
• Richard Howard Sanders, 45 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication.
• Thomas Houston Crumbly III, 41 of Scottsboro, was charged with receiving stolen property first degree, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 28
• Nathaniel Swafford, 40 of Section, was charged with failure to appear.
• Jeanette York, 56 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a harassment warrant.
• Jonathan Cornelison, 36 of Section, was arrested on a theft of services second degree warrant.
THURSDAY, DEC. 29
• Brian Keith Hodge, 50 of Powell, was charged with failure to appear.
