The city of Scottsboro broke ground on their new Pickleball Complex on Tuesday afternoon. The complex will be located on Heroes Drive near Bynum Field and the Scottsboro Dog Park.

“Thank you to the city council for the foresight in investing in a new recreational facility for our community,” Scottsboro Mayor Jim McCamy said in a statement. “This complex is a much-needed addition to our rec facilities and we are looking forward to its completion. I would also like to thank Jim Olyniec for his help in designing and managing this project.”

