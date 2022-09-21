The city of Scottsboro broke ground on their new Pickleball Complex on Tuesday afternoon. The complex will be located on Heroes Drive near Bynum Field and the Scottsboro Dog Park.
“Thank you to the city council for the foresight in investing in a new recreational facility for our community,” Scottsboro Mayor Jim McCamy said in a statement. “This complex is a much-needed addition to our rec facilities and we are looking forward to its completion. I would also like to thank Jim Olyniec for his help in designing and managing this project.”
The city council approved the project during the Aug. 8 meeting. The complex will include six courts with the capacity to add an additional six courts in the future.
“This complex will be a great asset to the community,” said City Council President Richard Bailey. “Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in America; all ages and athletic abilities can play. This accessibility opens up more recreational opportunities for everyone in our community. This project will be funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). It’s always great to build something like this without using any local dollars. We’re really grateful we can give back to the community utilizing ARPA funds used for this project.”
Olyniec, who initially pitched the complex to the city council and will be assisting in its construction, plans to have the complex open by the end of May.
“A big thanks to the city council for their vote to move forward with this project,” said Olyniec. “It is a great addition to the wonderful outdoor recreational facilities now located on Heroes Drive.”
