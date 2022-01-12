For this school year the Woodville High School Connect Program has chosen to focus on Panther Pride knowing the importance of school pride in building a successful school community.
The students have participated in several projects so far to support their school and community.
When students have pride in their school, it gives them a sense of ownership. When they have a direct stake in something, they will have more determination to complete what they are doing successfully and generally take it more seriously.
The projects this year have been specifically planned to help build school and community spirit and demonstrate Panther Pride.
The Panthers started the year with a project which actually takes place prior to the beginning of school. This was the school supply drive which helps ensure that all students have what they need for a successful year.
Woodville students participated in National Red Ribbon Week in October. They showed pride in their school and community by donating spare change to the Red Ribbon Christmas Charities fund. This year the Panthers raised enough money to provide Christmas presents to 17 students. School Counselor Jaime Perkins led this project.
The Panthers also had a Canned Food Drive to support a local food bank, and this was a huge success. Students, faculty, and community members showed their Panther Pride by donating more cans this year than in previous years. Teacher Robyn Shelton led this project which provided help to members of the Woodville community.
Woodville students also participated in a Healthy and Warm Christmas Drive to collect socks, toothbrushes, and toothpaste for local Christmas Charities. Christmas Charities expressed a need for these particular items, and the Panther family provided them with a large donation. This project was led by teacher Amy Lack who is the Woodville Connect Program Chairperson.
PALS (Panther Always Living Strong) has a weekend food program to support those students who might need food over the weekends and during times when school is not in session. This program received a large donation to help provide extra help for students during the Christmas break.
Heather Thomas, former Woodville High School teacher, and the Whitesburg Christian Academy Honor Society students assembled and prayed over the PALS food bags for the weekend food recipients. There were extra goodies in the bags which included food, some games, and gift cards.
“I love being able to lead my Whitesburg Christian Academy students in service while fulfilling the needs in the community where I worked, and that I loved for nine years,” said Thomas.
Paint Rock Missionary Baptist Church and The Well in Scottsboro sent $20 Publix gift cards for the weekend food families. The PALS Club is sponsored by teacher Amanda Peek.
Woodville English Teacher Nancy Gattis and her family provided a popup clothing shop for girls to shop for stylish clothes right before the Christmas break. This popup shop and the considerate donations outfitted many of the Panthers.
The Connect Program is the advocacy program implemented in Jackson County Schools, This program is designed to promote character education and build positive relationships within the schools and communities.
