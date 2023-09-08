Nourish One Child is taking order for mums through Monday, Sept. 11. All money raised will benefit the non-profit 501-(C)-(3) organization. Beautiful three gallon mums are $25 each and can be paid for at pick up. Orders must be received before Monday, Sept. 11. To place your order call May K Carlton at 256-566-9422. Pick up will be at Calvary Baptist Church parking lot, located at 305 County Park Road in Scottsboro, for Saturday, Sept 16 from noon until 3 p.m. The colors of mums available include red, yellow, purple, orange and white.
Non-profit organization Nourish One Child now taking orders for mum sale fundraiser
- Staff Reports
