Art is a hobby for many people, but there are few who are as talented as one student at Scottsboro High School. Britton Haynes recently completed a painting of Scottsboro High School which shows the Wildcat looking over the school.
Melinda Sommers, career coach at the high school, had an idea of what she wanted to put on the wall in her classroom. She presented her idea to Britton who took it and ran with it.
The next day Britton came with a sketch to show Sommers. “It was exactly what I wanted,” said Sommers.
Every day Britton would come and work on the painting. She strives for perfection which you can see if you watch her work. The painting was finished at the end of the school year.
Britton said that she has never had any art lessons. She just picked up a pencil as soon as she was old enough and started doodling. “I have been doing this my whole life,” she said.
This talented teenager is not a fan of drawing or painting people. She prefers insects and animals having a particular interest in cats. She has also done some digital art which she explained takes less time.
When Britton is not busy with her art, she enjoys being outside. She likes fishing and other outdoor activities.
History and science are two of her favorite school subjects. When asked about her plans for her future, Britton said she is interested in the medical field, but she will always keep art as a hobby. She will be a senior this next school year.
Britton is the daughter of Loree and Scotty Haynes. She has a younger brother, Jay.
