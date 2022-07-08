Accel Fire Protection and Alarm Systems is a sprinkler and fire business. Through they’re work, they’ve worked in five states and have a wall frames filled with various licenses, from state, county and city business licenses to the certification for his sprinkler trade.
Owner Forrest Gregory has been working in the sprinkler trade since 1988. Originally starting the trade on a whim after being approached about the opportunity, Gregory took the offer. Originally working for International Fire Protection, Gregory decided to fully commit to his own work and opened Accel Alarm in Scottsboro in 2001. Despite now working in the sprinkler trade for over 30 years, Gregory is still excited to share his knowledge, being able to explain the history and the work of the sprinkler heads he has sitting on his desk.
“I do enjoy what I do, I think the satisfaction is stepping back and you can see the work you’ve done. My emphasis to my men installing the work is to be satisfied with the work to the point that you wouldn’t mind looking at it if it was sitting in your living room, you want that high quality of work,” Gregory said. “(Getting into the trade was) luck of the draw, it was just kind of at the right place at the right time for me.”
As an owner, Gregory wears many hats, though with the addition of employees, he’s been able to take a little bit of the work off his plate. Even still, Gregory is still actively involved in surveying, design and estimates. He’s also the one who will take the midnight calls when nobody else is awake when a customer runs into a problem.
“(Owning a business) is nice in some ways and a headache in others,” Gregory said. “You have to be dedicated to take care of your customer. No matter what you do, there’s good and bad of it, I guess you just have to realize that the pros outweigh the cons.”
While Accel Alarm primarily works with businesses, they’ve had some work in residential areas, typically in assisted living.
As someone who grew up in Scottsboro, Gregory looks to help the community where he both lives and works, giving multiple donations to schools, the annual Catfish Festival and some spay and neuter programs.
“It seems like things you should do, if everybody helps in the community, the community grows, the more it grows, there’s more people and there should be more work available. That’s kind of the way I look at it,” Gregory said.
Though increased costs have caused a bit more strain in the work Accel Alarm does, Gregory still encourages people to join the trade and to enjoy the work.
“I do think that it’s a good trade to get into and it’s a satisfying trade but you have to be willing to apply yourself and enjoy what you do to really benefit from it,” Gregory said. “It makes life seem more worthwhile to enjoy what you’re doing. You’re more happy in life if you can find a job that you enjoy doing.”
