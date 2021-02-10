Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, FEB. 5
• Billie Jo Mason, 46 of South Pittsburg, Tennessee, was arrested on warrants.
• Joy Nicole Bridger, 41 of Bryant, was charged with theft of property first degree.
• Courtney Leigh-Ann Cannon, 29 of Stevenson, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Angela Chance, 47 of Bryant, was charged with failure to appear.
• Christopher Alan Davis, 30 of Dutton, was charged with domestic violence third degree criminal trespassing, domestic violence third degree harassment and domestic violence third degree assault.
• Lisa Wininger Gamble, 39 of Stevenson, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Utacha Gilliland, 52 of Pisgah, was charged with DUI.
• Bobby Wayne Horne, 54 of Bridgeport, was charged with failure to appear.
• Austin Shane Hutchins, 23 of Stevenson, was arrested on a bond removal.
• Rodney Gerald Jones, 63 of Dutton, was charged with negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument.
• Michelle Lynn McCullough, 40 of Henagar, was arrested on a bond revocation and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Douglas Eugene Mershon, 53 of Scottsboro, was charged with contempt of court.
• Jennifer Nicole Steele, 33 of Flat Rock, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Mandy Lee Stone, 25 of Rossville, Georgia, was arrested on a bond forfeiture and bond removal and charged with failure to appear.
• Walter Wayne Wells Jr., 51 of Section, was charged with DUI and illegal possession of alcoholic beverages.
SATURDAY, FEB. 6
• Roger Dale Campbell, 58 of Bridgeport, was charged with disorderly conduct.
• Morgan Lynn Cole, 31 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Christopher Ray Gentle, 44 of Scottsboro, was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of prescription drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• James Harlon Loudermilk, 40 of Grant, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to pay.
• Mariah Nicole Orr, 23 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and loitering in a drug house.
• Dustin Howard Posey, 39 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Daimeon Markel Walker, 19 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
SUNDAY, FEB. 7
• Lindsay Raye Martin, 33 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• John Benjamin Bush, 56 of Hueytown, was charged with failure to pay.
• Cody Campbell, 29 of McMinnville, Tennessee, was arrested on three counts of bond removal and charged with seven counts of violation of release order.
• Karl Houston Keeton, 19 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Audrey Moore, 59 of Hollywood, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Caleb Curtis Rogers, 37 of Scottsboro, was charged with contempt of court.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
THURSDAY, FEB. 4
• At 5:55 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree in the 500 block of West Willow Street.
FRIDAY, FEB. 5
• At 2:30 p.m., a report of duty to stop and remain at scene in the 600 block of East Willow Street.
• At 4:04 p.m., a report of criminal mischief in the 4000 block of County Road 30.
• At 4:28 p.m., a report of domestic violence third degree in the 18000 block of Highway 35.
• At 6:53 p.m., a report of assault third degree in the 4300 block of South Broad Street.
• At 7:05 p.m., a report of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• At 9:41 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree in the 24000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
SATURDAY, FEB. 6
• At 11:15 a.m., a report of two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 200 block of Sebring Drive.
• At 4 p.m., a report of three counts of possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of prescription drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia on Micah Way.
• At 5:14 p.m., a report of domestic violence third degree in the 100 block of Happiness Drive.
• At 5:28 p.m., a report of domestic violence third degree in the 200 block of Worthington Street.
SUNDAY, FEB. 7
• At 2:32 a.m., a report of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest in the 100 block of East Anderson Street.
• At 5:03 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree in the 3600 block of Pine Ridge Road.
• At 9:56 p.m., a report of possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of prescription drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 26000 block of Highway 72.
• At 11:31 p.m., a report of illegal possession of prescription drugs in the 24000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, FEB. 5
• Mariah Nicole Orr, 23 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and loitering in a drug house.
• Daimeon Markel Walker, 19 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Mark Chieng, 48 of Sacramento, California, was charged with theft fourth degree.
• Elizabeth Swinford, 32 of Huntsville, was ordered to serve 48 hours in city jail.
• Morgan Lynn Cole, 31 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Josh Shawn Hastings, 31 of Scottsboro, was ordered to serve 24 hours in city jail.
SATURDAY, FEB. 6
• Dustin Howard Posey, 39 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Christopher Ray Gentle, 44 of Scottsboro, was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of prescription drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jonathan Paul Corbitt, 44 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence harassment and failure to appear.
• Caleb Curtis Rogers, 37 of Scottsboro, was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
SUNDAY, FEB. 7
• Brandi Vinson Hanby, 37 of Hollywood, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• James McCowan, 36 of Hollywood, was charged with illegal possession of prescription drugs.
• Ricky Howard Thomas, 61 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
