The local VFW, American Legion and their auxiliaries (spouses and family members of veterans) are very involved in community activities.
Some of the many current activities are building of the Veterans Memorial Park of Jackson County, working with the schools to provide scholarships and awards, honoring a teacher, police officer, fireman, Boy Scout and EMT at an annual awards ceremony, visiting veterans in hospitals and nursing homes and helping veterans and their widows obtain Veteran Administration benefits.
The group also performs military ceremonies for the folding and presentation of the American flag at the funeral of a deceased veteran.
If you are a veteran or the spouse of a veteran and would like to become active in giving back to the community by becoming a part of the many activities, call Sam Mash, American Legion Post 30, at 256-609-6211, or Nate Green, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6073, at 256-244-2754.
If you would like to help with the completion of the Veterans Memorial Park of Jackson County, either through a donation, purchase of a paver brick or bench or by volunteering your labor (veterans and non-veterans are welcome) call Jim Olyniec at 256-599-3457.
