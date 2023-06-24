Erik Dohring has served as a police officer for 26 years, dating back to 1996, when he started at the Detroit Police Department. In 2001, he moved to Scottsboro Police Department, where he’s served since, rising to the captain of the detective division.
One day, while going to a friend’s birthday party at a local restaurant, Erik got turned around and was going the wrong way, something completely unlike him.
“Later that night I had asked him if he was having issues and he was so we went to our family doctor who didn’t think it was anything, probably stress but he sent us to a neurologist,” Erik’s wife Heather Dohring said. “He went through all the basic tests, MRI, CAT scan, that neurologist was great, he did everything he could to rule out anything else.”
After a final blood test, his diagnosis was confirmed: Erik had Early-Onset Alzheimer’s. His family was in shock and even a month later, is still processing it all.
When the time came to tell the police department and announce that he had to be placed on medical leave, many tears were shed.
“The news was hard for all of us to take but it hit Erik really hard. He waited and told (Police Chief Ron Latimer) the next day,” Heather said. “The next day, he had a meeting with his guys and there was some crying that happened. We were at the grocery store the next night and he ran into one of his guys and the guy grabbed him and started crying in the middle of the store, it was pretty emotional for all of them.”
Dohring was placed on medical leave on May 9, with the knowledge that the stress from the job will force his hand into medical retirement.
Around the department, not a negative word could be said about Dohring, from officers to even people he had personally arrested. He would treat everyone with respect and honesty, whether it was from his bosses to someone he arrested on a drug charge.
After the diagnosis, they immediately began researching what they can do to delay progression, with Heather eventually finding something called neurofeedback therapy, which has helped several patients slow the progression of the disease, saying that the man she heard about this treatment from has been doing it for five years with no progression.
“We jumped on it fast,” Heather said.
For the treatment, they place monitors on the patient’s head, with a therapist linked to these, and simply watches TV. If the patient’s brain begins using an unwanted wave, the screen darkens and the sound fades, essentially having the patient’s brain controlling the television, through this “reward” system of watching the TV with the desired brainwaves. The therapist will email Heather with reports sent in through the sessions, updating her on the activity seen and where they may want to place them next.
The biggest hurdle for the treatment is the cost. In total, they pay $2,500 per month to keep this therapy, a cost they’re willing to pay so long as it shows results.
To help pay for these costs, they’ve set up a GoFundMe for these treatments, where they’ve raised nearly $7,500 so far.
Since being placed on medical leave, Dohring mostly just sits at home with his daughter and occasionally will be visited by some of his guys, with them still keeping a tradition of going out for tacos on Tuesday.
After news of his diagnosis came out, they went to their daughter’s travel softball game that Saturday. Everyone was wearing a purple shirt for Alzheimer’s awareness.
On top of the GoFundMe, they’ve made shirts and are organizing a singing and bake sale benefit on July 14 at Woodville Church of God and the Scottsboro Police Department organizing a co-ed charity softball tournament on Aug. 10.
Despite being faced with one of the most difficult diseases to be handed, Erik maintains a positive attitude about diagnosis, even cracking jokes about his diagnosis to the dismay of most who hear them.
“He wants to beat it, he wants to do everything he can possibly do to beat it and that just sort of tells you what kind of person he is. He doesn’t really want sympathy but if he needs help, he’s going to ask for help,” Heather said.
