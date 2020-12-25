Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, DEC. 18
• Mark Anthony Vanek, 54 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Madiline Paige Minichier, 25 of Toney, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Hallie Ann Bumgardner, 41 of Dutton, was charged with assault third degree.
SATURDAY, DEC. 19
• Shawn Lydell Trapp, 35 of Pisgah, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Clon Brock Stotts, 30 of Jasper, Tennessee, was arrested on two counts of bond forfeiture and charged with failure to appear.
• Mary Katherine Pegues-Williamson, 27 of Hartselle, was charged with chemical endangerment.
• Daniel Lee Burgess, 54 of Birmingham, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Shaun David Bingham, 26 of Dutton, was charged with attempted burglary third degree and domestic violence third degree criminal mischief.
SUNDAY, DEC. 20
• Jerel Scot Petty, 50 of Huntsville, was charged with theft third degree (shoplifting) and fleeing to elude.
• Verlon Hulett Miller, 44 of Scottsboro, was arrested on an amended probation revocation.
• Christopher Mershon, 49 of Stevenson, was charged with probation violation.
• Joshua Loudermilk, 30 of Section, was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle.
• Jarquez Coleman, 25 of Huntsville, was charged with theft third degree (shoplifting) and fleeing to elude.
• Shannon Marie Appleton, 24 of Huntsville, was charged with theft third degree (shoplifting) and resisting arrest.
MONDAY, DEC. 21
• William Darrell Phillips, 51 of South Pittsburg, Tennessee, was charged with probation violation.
• Joseph Brinson Buffington, 28 of Fort Payne, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• John Robert Carden, 31 of Fackler, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• William Ingle, 29 of Rainsville, was arrested on two counts of bond forfeiture and charged with failure to appear.
• Jeffrey Kendall, 36, was charged with criminal littering.
• Neil Price, 49 of South Pittsburg, Tennessee, was arrested on a probation revocation.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
SATURDAY, DEC. 19
SUNDAY, DEC. 20
• Hunter C. Mays, 22 of Section, was charged with DUI and violation of open container law.
