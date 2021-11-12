Wade Franks remembers a particular day of duck hunting as a teenager. It’s not the number of ducks he killed that make the day stand out, but the news he heard when he returned home.
“The President of the United States had been killed,” Franks said. “That hurt me so bad in 1963, but the thing I remember the most about (President John F. Kennedy), I mean I remember it so well, was on his Inauguration Day when he said these words — ‘Ask not what your country can do for you, but rather what you can do for your country.’ Did you know that never left me? That seed was planted in my heart that day, and it has been real to me ever since then.”
Franks served as the guest speaker for this year’s Veterans Day program held November 11 at Collins Intermediate School.
Franks, whose father served World War II, said he always asked his dad to tell him stories about the war and the ways in which he served his country.
“I wanted to hear about it because I was always interested in the price that was paid for us to be able to be free,” Franks said.
In the years to come though, Franks would gain his own stories to tell during his time serving with the 2nd Battalion, 501st Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division and later with the 47th Infantry Platoon Scout Dog during the Vietnam War.
Franks recalled one of the first fire fights he experienced during his time in A Shau Valley in March of 1969. That day his squad was on the point position and he was fighting alongside two soldiers.
“I can tell you about the sounds, but I can’t explain the fear,” Franks said. “ We ran behind an old tree that had been blown over, and those AK-47s were popping everywhere.”
An infantryman, Franks was fighting on the ground when the soldier beside him was hit.
“He went down, face first,” Franks said. “And all I could see was blood on his face. I was thinking no one will ever know what I’ve seen. They’ll ever know what I felt. I wondered if it was ever going to stop.”
Franks told the soldier on his other side that their friend was dead.
“He just said, ‘Shut up, and when I move you move,’” Franks recalled. “I’m thinking, I don’t want to go anywhere. I’m behind this tree, and I’m staying behind it.”
But when the soldier looked at him and repeated that Franks should follow him, Franks listened.
“He jumped up and he started running, and I jumped up and I ran with him, and all of the sudden something hit me in the side. It felt like a boulder had hit me, but you know that wasn’t even the thing that bothered me the most. The thing that bothered me the most was fear. Fear gripped me so much I didn’t know what to do.”
The soldier he had been following did not stop to help him, but it wasn’t long before another soldier came to his aid. All Franks could do was point when the soldier asked where he had been hit.
“Oh man, you’ve just got a hole in you. Crawl back down the hill and there will be a medic down there,” the man told Franks.
“There was no time for petting. (That soldier) had already witnessed more than me. He was an old timer. I was a newbie. I did exactly what he told me. I started crawling down the hill,” Franks said.
On the way down Franks encountered someone he knew as “Pop.” Pop was holding his head in his arms and had been hit in the forehead.
“I don’t want to ever forget how he looked, because it changed my life,” Franks said.
At the bottom of the hill, Franks looked over and there leaning against a tree was the friend he thought he had seen die in battle earlier that day.
“Things happen so quick in real combat,” Franks said. “He’d been shot in the legs and he had the steel pot placed under his arm.”
Frank’s friend’s helmet bore the scars of three AK-47 bullets — two ricocheted off the top and one grazed the side.
“It knocked him out,” Franks said. “ That’s the reason I thought he was gone. Things happen so fast in combat.”
For Franks, the battles of Vietnam held many life changing times. Months after that fire fight, he became a part of the battle of Hamburger Hill.
“Our squad was placed on ambush that night, about a hundred yards away from the rest of our company. We were never the same after that night,” Franks said.
To Franks, the members of his squad were like family. They lived together and shared news from back home together.
“We’d been together the whole time. The whole night it rained. We were sleeping in mud,” he said.
Between midnight and 1 a.m. a tripflare went off when the enemy approached.
“I don’t have the words,” Franks said. “The next morning, we were never together again. The next morning I’d been thrown all over that place. I had no grenades or anything left. We had mud all over us. I often wondered why I didn’t die.”
Franks said because he survived he feels he can’t waste any of his time.
“I’m a veteran, and I’m so proud I was able to serve,” he said. “Always remember the price. I’m just a small part of it, but there is a huge price that no man here can number that bought our freedom.”
