The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 6073 has announced that they are kicking off the VFW annual scholarship contests for kindergarten through high school students.
There are five categories that students can sign up for to compete for various prizes.
The Voice of Democracy has high school students express themselves in a patriotic-themed recorded essay, with the national first-place winner receiving a $35,000 scholarship paid directly to their American university, college or vocational/technical school. Other national scholarships range from $1,000 to $21,000, with the first-place winner from each VFW Department state winning at least $1,000. This year’s theme is “What are the greatest attributes of our democracy?” Applications for the Voice of Democracy must be submitted to VFW Post 6073 by midnight, Oct. 31.
The Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest requires students to submit an original two-dimensional artwork completed during the school year. Student entries should be submitted to VFW Auxiliary Post 6073 by March 31, 2024. Students will begin by competing at the local level, with the first-place winner from each Auxiliary advancing to the Department (state) level. Department first-place winners then compete for their share of $34,500 in national awards, with the national first-place winner being awarded a $15,000 scholarship.
Next is the three dimensional Patriotic Art Contest. Students must submit an original three-dimensional art piece completed during the school year. Entries must be submitted to VFW Auxiliary Post 6073 by March 31, 2024. The first-place winner from each Auxiliary will compete at the Department competition, where the first-place winners from the department competition will compete for the $5,500 in national awards, with $2,500 going to first place.
The Patriot’s Pen is a youth essay contest for a chance for students to win their share of a $1.4 million state and national award. The national first-place winner will win $5,000. Students are encouraged to examine America’s history, combine that with their own experiences in American society and draft a 300-400-word essay based on a patriotic theme. This year’s theme is “How are you inspired by America?” Entries for the Patriot’s Pen are due by midnight, Oct. 31.
The final contest is Illustrating America, where students in grades K-8 participate in a patriotic art contest that encourages students to express how they see America through drawings and paintings. The contest consists of three divisions: K-2, 3-5 and 6-8. Winners of each division are awarded a VISA gift card ranging from $25 to $100. Entries for Illustrating America are due by March 31, 2024.
