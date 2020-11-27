The Jackson County Commission approved resolutions to vacate two county roads during their meeting on Nov. 23. The Commission recognized a moment of silence for the fallen Scottsboro Fire Fighter Steven Dawson Beaird at the beginning of the meeting.
The first road vacated was County Road 412 upon the request of the city of Scottsboro.
The road leads up to the City's recycling and waste disposal plant. The road is also surrounded by city property on either side.
A question about 911 numbers and addresses was raised by the commission.
"A plan would involve renumbering a portion of the road that would affect the least amount of people involved,” said Jonathan Campbell, the head of the Jackson County Public Works. Campbell added that this would likely affect the southern portion of the road but predicts the changes will have "minimal effect" on residents.
Even though residents were notified via publication and through public hearing, Commission member Jason Venable believed that this was potentially not enough. Due to this, he stated that he would only support he resolution to vacate the portion of CR412 as long as any residents whose addresses would be affected were notified by the city.
A motion to approve the resolution was presented by new commission member Kevin McBride.
Jason Venable seconded the resolution adding a stipulation that the resolution only went into effect once any citizens whose addresses would need to be changed were properly notified.
A requirement was also added for an inspection to be completed if the City adds a gate to either end of the road — something that the city plans to do as part of the 20-year plan for the recycling center.
The measure to vacate the portion of the road requested passed unanimously.
The other road vacated was County Road 675 at the request of Henry Bledsoe who owns all of the property surrounding the road with Kelly Bledsoe.
During their work session, the commission discussed the Big Trash Splash Donation which was made to the county roughly a year ago. While the commission had planned to donate the money, no resolution had been passed in the intervening time to do so.
Campbell informed the county that it was the time to begin examining yearly purchases for the Dump Truck Rotation Plan. The county implemented a yearly program to purchase and sell heavy equipment.
This allows for a reduction in maintenance costs and for heavy equipment to be purchased and sold while it is still under warranty which limits the county's potential financial liability on the equipment.
The commission placed the decisions for brands and vehicles to be purchased onto the agenda for the next week.
Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen, of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, informed the commission that the sheriff’s office had been fully staffed. He also noted, that the county jail was not.
Recently, two individuals have resigned from the jail leaving it understaffed according to Harden.
The jail, according to Harnen, had been operating above capacity — the jail has been averaging more than 250 inmates compared to a typical 208 inmates. Harden said that this is largely due to a quarantine required at the State Jail's intake facility which resulted from a group of inmates coming in who had COVID–19.
This has impacted the County Jail's ability to transfer inmates to state-run facilities.
"We have gone through legislators contacted the director to do something, but they had a batch of folks that came through recently that actually had COVID so they're on a 14-day quarantine," said Harnen.
County Commission Chairman Tim Guffey informed that he's requested funding from the state to deal with the increased prison population, partially due to the fact that overflows in state prisons leading to increases in local jail population save the state department of corrections money.
It costs Jackson County $45 per day to house an inmate compared to $68.50 for them to stay in a state prison.
According to Harnen, the state had previously paid county jails roughly $50 per day to house inmates.
"Suggested that instead of spending millions of dollars building new prisons, you invest in the 67 counties — it would help us, it would help the state," said Guffey during the meeting. "To me it's a no brainer."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.