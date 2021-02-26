Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
INCIDENTS
MONDAY, FEB. 22
• A report of theft on County Road 346 in Scottsboro.
• A report of burglary on County Road 778 in Rosalie.
• A report of theft on County Road 387 in Dutton.
TUESDAY, FEB. 23
• A report of a stolen vehicle in Stevenson.
• A report of fleeing to elude on County Road 47 in Dutton.
• A report of harassing communications on Highway 79 in Scottsboro.
• A report of harassing communications on Church Street in Paint Rock.
• A report of burglary on County Road 706 in Flat Rock.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 24
• A report of a dog bite on County Road 93 in Bryant.
• A report of harassing communications on County Road 337 in Section.
ARRESTS
MONDAY, FEB. 22
• Thomas Earl Morrow, 57 of Stevenson, was charged with being a fugitive from justice.
• Octavius Lamont Matthews, 24 of Stevenson, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Amanda Ledwell, 29 of Henagar, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Veronica Nichole King, 33 of Langston, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Eric Rhett Hilderbrand, 32 of Attalla, was charged with theft third degree.
• Maurice Doss, 33 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a bond revocation.
TUESDAY, FEB. 23
• Theodore Franklin Smith, 36 of Stevenson, was charged with criminal trespassing.
• David Joseph Wells, 29 of Crossville, was charged with receiving stolen property first degree.
• Christopher Lee Sargent, 37 of Dutton, was charged with fleeing to elude and failure to appear.
• Dakota Tyler Mason, 26 of Woodville, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Robert Austin Loudermilk, 24 of Woodville, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to appear.
• John David Jester, 41 of Guntersville, was arrested on two counts of bond forfeiture and charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Kammie Leann Glass, 21 of Gadsden, was returned to county jail from rehab.
• Jimmy Shawn Evans, 42 of Stevenson, was arrested on a two counts of probation revocation.
• Brandon Cotton, 39 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to pay.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 24
• Toby James Shirley, 49 of Dutton, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Joshua Lee Morris, 32 of Stockbridge, Georgia, was charged with receiving stolen property first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, identity theft and forgery fourth degree.
• Manuel Calvillo, 19 of Fyffe, was arrested on a bond forfeiture and charged with failure to appear.
• Desaray Shakira Buffin, 29 of Douglasville, Georgia, was arrested on six counts of bond forfeiture and charged with three counts of failure to appear.
• Devin Bradford, 32 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to pay.
• Deborah Jane Arnold, 45 of Stevenson, was arrested on a bond removal.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
MONDAY, FEB. 22
• Carolyn Juanita Owens, 31 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Eric Rhett Hilderbrand, 32 of Attalla, was charged with theft third degree.
TUESDAY, FEB. 23
• Dakota Tyler Mason, 26 of Woodville, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• James Derrick Haney, 30 of Section, was charged with resisting arrest and tampering with physical evidence.
• David Joseph Wells, 29 of Crossville, was charged with receiving stolen property first degree.
• Timothy Shawn Hicks, 40 of Bridgeport, was charged with failure to appear.
• Devin Nicole Bradford, 32 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Scott Thomas Bell, 30 of Fort Payne, was charged with DUI, violation of open container law, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 24
• Richard Morris Shelton II, 35 of Section, was charged with theft fourth degree.
• William Garrett Love, 33 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI and violation of open container law.
• Joshua Lee Morris, 32 of Stockbridge, Georgia, was charged with receiving stolen property first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Ricky Lee McKelvey, 57 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Wilson Escobar, 19 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI and violation of open container law.
THURSDAY, FEB. 25
• Robert W. Brownfield, 56 of Stevenson, was charged with DUI and violation of open container law.
• Justin Michael McGaha, 29 of Rainsville, was charged with failure to appear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.