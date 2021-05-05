The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), in partnership with Scottsboro Electric Power Board and Bicentennial Volunteers Incorporated (a TVA retiree organization) recently awarded Scottsboro Junior High School $5,000 for a STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education project.
The grant award is a part of $800,000 in competitive STEM grants awarded to nearly 200 schools across TVA’s seven-state service territory.
“Students should be exposed to most recent laboratory equipment and technology in order for them to be competitive with their peers as they enter college and the workforce,” said Trina Giles, of Scottsboro Junior High School.
Across the valley, educators submitted projects large and small, to further their STEM education initiatives in the classroom.
The project Scottsboro Junior High School submitted will provide students with the technology to learn how to separate particles based upon size as used in DNA and other types of laboratory testing.
They will be able to connect what they learn in class to real life applications. They will also learn proper pipetting technique as well as how to correctly load a sample into the gel in the electrophoresis system in order to test their samples.
They will learn how to interpret their results and how to address laboratory errors. Students will problem solve in order to correct errors or misinterpretation of results.
The competitive grant program provided teachers an opportunity to apply for funding up to $5,000 and preference was given to grant applications that explored TVA’s primary areas of focus: environment, energy, economic and career development and community problem solving as well as pandemic related projects. Schools who receive grant funding must receive their power from a TVA distributor.
“Despite the new challenges valley teachers faced in 2020, they are still focused on providing the best STEM education possible and have adjusted to new ways of teaching,” said Community Engagement Senior Program Manager Rachel Crickmar. “I am proud of the partnerships we have built with these amazing educators across the Tennessee Valley over the past few years and are pleased to be able to provide some support through this program. Through the grants awarded this year, over 72,000 students will be directly impacted across the valley.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.