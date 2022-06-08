MountainTop Dispensary will have its grand opening on June 11 from noon to 4 p.m., specializing in selling hemp-based products. Though they’re not licensed to distribute it yet, MountainTop plans on selling medical marijuana once they receive the license to do so. Until then, MountainTop will offer delta-8 THC, HHC, THCO, CBD, CBG, CBN and other hemp-derived cannabinoids.
MountainTop will offer a variety of products, from tropical, edibles, drinks, a slushie machine and jello shots, though their main focus is on edibles.
“My personal belief is that smoking anything can have a tendency to put tar in your lungs and therefore reduce its medical quality just because of carcinogens,” MountainTop Dispensary owner John Dietz said. “We feel that vaping THC is less harmful than smoking THC and eating it is even safer than vaping it.”
Dietz says that MountainTop has amassed a large following on their social media platforms and hopes to see many people from both in and out of the area to come to Scottsboro once they’ve opened for business.
“We’re advertising all the way down into Georgia, we got people in southern Alabama that plan to come here even though some of these products can be bought over the shelf in other places, people understand the quality of the product that we manufacture and we take that approach. We’re a high quality industry without charging an arm and a leg,” Dietz said.
MountainTop hopes to deliver customers a product that’s perfect for the individual, looking to distribute products that can assist customers personally with each product, making use of their compounding laboratory in order to attain that goal, even offering delivery services to anyone within a 15-mile radius.
Originally from Missouri and moving to Scottsboro from Tennessee, Dietz saw Scottsboro as the perfect location to open up his business.
“Doing research of a lot of this area of northeastern Alabama, we see that a lot of people are needing products like that and they’re underserved. Whether its people having arthritis, depression, anxiety, cancer, the list goes on and on. Even people that have autism are using either some type of hemp-derived product or some cannabis-derived product in states that are legal and even using them in states that it’s not legal and so we wanted to offer a good pathway for people to get a high quality product and not spend an arm and a leg,” Dietz said. “We saw that Scottsboro seemed to be a very growing community and a very nice place to raise a business, raise a family and it’s just one of those places that you sort of gravitate towards that have hometown values and are very welcoming people. It just seemed to be a good place to open up a business in this area when we didn’t see that there were any other businesses of our kind.”
Dietz hopes to be more than just a business owner in Scottsboro, he looks for he and his business to become a valuable asset to the city. Dietz spoke to the city council during the April 4 meeting, requesting that marketing regulations be put in the city, prohibiting child-like imagery in businesses like MountainTop and enacting a 21 and older policy if one is not already in place.
“We don’t want to see cartoon imagery, we don’t want to see marketing to children, it’s a bad play,” Dietz said. “We’ve seen it in other states, where they copied Sour Patch Kids or famous candy bars that look like cartoon stuff, that type of stuff entices children.”
Dietz also wanted to start a conversation to decriminalize minor possession, in order to assist in preventing backlogs in the court system and saving the time for the police officers who would be arresting.
“We found that on average it takes about two hours to complete a booking and take someone to jail over simple minor possession when they could potentially just write them a ticket and show up to court, similar to a speeding. Granted, if there are circumstances to where they’re driving under the influence, that’s a different story, that becomes a DUI. I think that we need to start looking into simple possession laws and not backlog the court system and take up time of the officers on the road.”
While any business owner looks to have profits, Dietz is just as concerned with being a help to the community as much as a successful business owner.
“We want to be a good fit for the community, we’re not drug dealers. We’re trying to find a good, happy pathway to help some people that are having some problems with medical issues that really aren’t being addressed of fixed,” Dietz said. “We want to be an asset to the community; we don’t want to be a burden. We want to be able to provide jobs, we want to be able to provide tax revenue. We’d like to be the new help of getting money put into the revenue funds for whatever the city and county needs. It’s just as important to me as my own business to see the upkeep of the area and things like that.”
