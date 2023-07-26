This week’s outstanding youth is a young lady who was active in SkillsUSA and an honor student. Haley Davis is a member of the Section High School Class of 2023.
Haley was a member of the Beta Club and FCCLA (Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America). She was a dual enrollment student taking classes through Northeast Alabama Community College.
This young lady attended EPCOT (Earnest Pruett Center of Technology) where she was enrolled in the health science classes. She served as vice president of SkillsUSA and was also a member of HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America).
During high school, Haley earned her CNA certification. She is also certified in First Aid and CPR.
English was Haley’s favorite high school subject. “I have always enjoyed English,” she adds.
Haley would say to an incoming freshman, “Study hard and pay attention. Be sure to give yourself a break.”
When asked about EPCOT, her response was, “I like that we get the option to explore new jobs and fields of study.”
Haley was also home schooled and said, “I like how willing the teachers are to help.”
This 2023 high school graduate will be continuing her education at Northeast Alabama Community College. She plans to study to become a paramedic.
Haley has a part-time job as a pharmacy tech at Section Pharmacy. When she has free time, Haley enjoys spending time with her family and friends.
Haley is the daughter of Belinda and James Davis and has one brother, Evan. Her grandmother is Phyllis Lee. She attends Dutton Baptist Church.
The family pets include a dog named Tripp and a duck named Marvin.
